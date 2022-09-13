Havering's ex-leader defends run of missed full council meetings
- Credit: Mark Sepple / Havering Council
Former Havering Council leader Damian White has defended his failure to attend three out of the four full council meetings since May.
Prior to the installation of the current Havering Residents’ Association (HRA)/Labour administration after the last local elections, Cllr White was leader of both the council and the local Conservative group.
He remains leader of the latter, having earlier this year retained the position in a narrow victory.
Defending his absences from full council, Cllr White said the first missed meeting was due to a holiday in June.
He had not anticipated the clash because it is “unprecedented” to hold a full council meeting on June 13 because it was a Monday, he claimed.
The Conservative leader added he was unable to attend a meeting on July 13 because he was “quite ill” for three weeks.
He said he missed the September 7 full council meeting as he was working in his new role as a trainee social worker focusing on mental health.
Cllr Morgon alleged the Conservative group is now divided following the closely contested leadership vote held after the local elections.
Most Read
- 1 Couple injured after crash with car that reportedly failed to stop for police
- 2 Number of council redundancies confirmed in scheme to help close £13m budget gap
- 3 Rats, mould and damp: Harold Hill family plagued by problems at council home
- 4 Celebrate the Street: Romford event to go ahead with scaled-back schedule
- 5 Hornchurch win National T20 Cup on historic day
- 6 Veteran seeks family of Romford solider who died in Cyprus - so they can receive Queen's award
- 7 Property spotlight: The Romford road with major developments in the works
- 8 Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at Her Majesty’s maiden tour of Havering
- 9 Romford man’s court appearance on drug charges adjourned amid strike action
- 10 Pre-application for 1,070 Romford homes to go before committee again
Cllr White would not confirm or deny whether there will be another Conservative leadership challenge in the near future, but said the group is a “democratic organisation”.
He added: “Everyone is entitled to air their opinions and everyone serves at the pleasure of the group.
“We’re in opposition now so it’s different. Our role is to provide the critical friend and make sure everything comes out in the council.”
Murmurs of a potential Conservative leadership election have gained traction due to the recent defection of all three Tory Rainham and Wennington councillors to the HRA.
Councillors Sue Ospreay, Jacqueline McArdle and Sarah Edwards announced the shock move last week, with Cllr Ospreay and Cllr McArdle telling the Recorder the decision was due to a perceived lack of support from their Conservative peers.
After the defections, the HRA has 22 councillors to the Conservative’s 20.