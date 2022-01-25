News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Complaints about Havering’s children’s services rise year-on-year

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:25 AM January 25, 2022
Havering Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Havering Town Hall - Credit: Ken Mears

The number of complaints about Havering’s children’s services department has increased. 

A report presented to the borough’s children and learning overview and scrutiny committee on Friday (January 21), revealed the service received 87 stage one complaints between April 2020 and March 2021, a nine per cent increase on the 80 received for the year prior. 

Despite this, the council’s spending on investigations was reduced by 78 per cent because complaints are being resolved at an early stage. 

Investigations cost the council more than £19,500 in 2019/20, declining to just over £6,000 in the most recent figures. 

While the total number of complaints which escalated to stage two in both 2020/21 and the year prior stayed level at six, three in the more recent period were not progressed. 

In two cases, complaints were successfully resolved through virtual meetings, while another was not progressed due to court proceedings. 

The number of stage one complaints regarding “attitude/behaviour of staff” decreased by 50 per cent, the meeting heard.

Havering Council
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Street

Planning and Development

Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met police stood in yellow visas

London Live News

Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Sylvyan Avenue in Hornchurch; water tower visible centre-left.

Planning

Plan for homes by listed tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel

Daniel Gayne

person
BHRUT staff and their supporters held a demonstration outside Queen's Hospital in opposition to mandatory vaccination.

NHS

NHS staff protest mandatory vaccinations outside Queen's Hospital

Daniel Gayne

person