The skip on the road in St Chad's Gardens in Chadwell Heath - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

A Romford based company has been ordered to pay more than £1,100 in a dispute over a skip left on a road in Chadwell Heath.

Barking and Dagenham Council says K&J Skip Hire Ltd repeatedly failed to pay fines for placing the waste container on the road in St Chad’s Gardens without permission.

It claimed the company was issued a £100 fixed penalty notice (FPN) by enforcement officers during a routine patrol on June 23, 2020 and another three weeks later on July 14.

The FPNs were supposed to be paid within 14 days but the company didn’t cough up, so the case went to court.

The company was found guilty in their absence at Barkingside Magistrates Court on February 15.

It was ordered to pay a total of £1,153, including a £300 fine, £819 in costs to the council and a victim surcharge of £34.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, Cabinet Member for Enforcement and Community Safety said: "This business has not only ignored the rules twice, but also ignored our enforcement action on both occasions.

"All they had to do was pay a £100 fine and then follow the rules, but now they owe more than £1,000."