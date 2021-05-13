Deadline approaching on a trio of grants available to Havering businesses

Published: 4:02 PM May 13, 2021

The deadline to apply for a number of grants available for Havering businesses is soon approaching.

The closing date is approaching on a number of grants available to Havering businesses.

Applications for the Business Innovation Grant are set to close at 5pm on Friday (May 14).

This is open to businesses with 10 employees or fewer and aims to help with adapting to and recovering from Covid-19.

Following a first-round distribution of £500,000 in March, applications for this grant - with a maximum award of £20,000 or 80 per cent of an eligible project cost - can be sent until Friday.

Businesses have slightly longer - until 5pm on Monday, May 24 - to apply for the Special Sector Open Business Grant.

This pot is for independent car repair businesses, hotels, bed and breakfast establishments and travel agents.

The maximum award is £7,000.

Applications for the Havering Taxi (Black Cab) Drivers Grant must be in by 5pm on Friday, May 28.

Up to £6,000 is available for officially licensed London taxicab drivers living in the borough who missed the cut-off date for earlier schemes.