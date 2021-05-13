News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Deadline approaching on a trio of grants available to Havering businesses

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:02 PM May 13, 2021   
Business grants closing

The deadline to apply for a number of grants available for Havering businesses is soon approaching. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The closing date is approaching on a number of grants available to Havering businesses. 

Applications for the Business Innovation Grant are set to close at 5pm on Friday (May 14).

This is open to businesses with 10 employees or fewer and aims to help with adapting to and recovering from Covid-19.

Following a first-round distribution of £500,000 in March, applications for this grant - with a maximum award of £20,000 or 80 per cent of an eligible project cost - can be sent until Friday.

Businesses have slightly longer - until 5pm on Monday, May 24 - to apply for the Special Sector Open Business Grant.

This pot is for independent car repair businesses, hotels, bed and breakfast establishments and travel agents.

The maximum award is £7,000.

Applications for the Havering Taxi (Black Cab) Drivers Grant must be in by 5pm on Friday, May 28.

You may also want to watch:

Up to £6,000 is available for officially licensed London taxicab drivers living in the borough who missed the cut-off date for earlier schemes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood
  2. 2 Serial child sex offender jailed after found with 14,000 indecent images
  3. 3 Harold Wood fatal stabbing victim named as police arrest three more people
  1. 4 'No one deserves that': Neighbours 'traumatised' by triple stabbing
  2. 5 Havering electoral wards face axe as borough is split into 20 areas
  3. 6 Memorial bench at hospital honours 'well-loved' medic
  4. 7 Family of Harvey Tyrrell campaigning for stricter pub safety laws
  5. 8 Petition launched by family of Harvey Tyrrell soars to 40,000 signatures
  6. 9 Town centre app launches to entice shoppers to Romford
  7. 10 Man's suicide method thoughts were not in clinical notes, inquest hears
Coronavirus
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Submitted

Knife Crime

One teenager dead in Harold Hill double stabbing

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
The Metropolitan Police played down concerns about dog thefts

Knife Crime

Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Traffic order coming to Hornchurch junction

'Beyond annoying' - New traffic measure coming to Hornchurch junction

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Polling Day... the big count as Romford, and Hornchurch and Upminster residents make their vote. Pic

Local Election

Election 2021: Live Havering and Redbridge London Assembly updates

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus