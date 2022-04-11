A nearby resident said allowing the rubbish to build up was "unfair", and that “environmentally, it looks awful” - Credit: Ben Lynch

A home formerly advertised as an unofficial tip continues to have rubbish piled up around it – a year after it was meant to have been cleared up.

Complaints were made last year after piles of discarded waste reached up to six feet high outside the Aveley Road property, with items including a sofa bed, fridge and digger tyre dumped.

Some of the rubbish would blow into the nearby road, with neighbours saying “huge” fires were lit fortnightly to burn the waste.

A Havering Council investigation found the cottage’s garden was being advertised by its late owner’s son as a tip for waste disposal.

The council also confirmed that “immediate action” had been taken to clear the rubbish, and officers were dealing with the waste that remained on the private land.

Although some of the rubbish has been removed, it appears waste continues to affect the site.

Fred Keeling, 75, who lives near Gerpins Lane and previously worked for the waste management company Veolia, said residents are unsure why the rubbish continues to pile up.

Some of it had been pushed back and a fence put across, he said, but that blew down in recent bad weather.

While it does not cause too many issues in terms of littering the road, Fred said it "looks awful”, and that some rubbish has been dumped into an adjacent ditch.

“It’s just that we all think something should be done about it,” he said.

Fred added it seems “unfair” it has been left as it is, but that it is just one instance of people “dumping rubbish all over the place”.

While less than it was last year, rubbish has continued to build up around the cottage in Aveley Road - Credit: Ben Lynch

A Havering Council spokesperson said: “We had an injunction served against the previous owner and took immediate action to ensure the rubbish was cleared.

“The property has since been sold and is under a new owner.

“We are currently speaking with the new owner about clearing the rubbish as soon as possible.

"We will, as before, take stronger action if necessary.”

The Recorder attempted to contact the new owner of the property for comment, but was unable to get in touch.