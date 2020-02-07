Search

Advanced search

RSPCA appeal: Two dead exotic lizards dumped in Hornchurch alleyway

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2020

Two exotic lizards have been dumped in an alleyway in Chestnut Avenue, Hornchurch. Picture: RSPCA

Two exotic lizards have been dumped in an alleyway in Chestnut Avenue, Hornchurch. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

The discovery of two lifeless lizards dumped in rubbish bags in a Hornchurch alleyway has triggered an appeal for information by the RSCPA.

A dead red bearded dragon was found in the Hornchurch alleyway. Picture: RSPCAA dead red bearded dragon was found in the Hornchurch alleyway. Picture: RSPCA

A dead red bearded dragon and Yemen chameleon were found by a passerby near Chestnut Avenue in boxes wrapped in a black bin liner on Thursday, February 6.

He contacted the RSPCA to report the distressing discovery.

RSPCA inspector Jack Taylor said: "The two dead animals were in two small vivariums [tanks] which had been wrapped in a black rubbish bag.

A dead Yemen chameleon was also found in the Hornchurch alleyway. Picture: RSPCAA dead Yemen chameleon was also found in the Hornchurch alleyway. Picture: RSPCA

"These poor animals had not been dead long, and we fear that they died because their welfare needs were not being met.

"Exotic pets are completely dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy and allow them to express their normal behaviour.

"But the small vivariums they were found in were totally inappropriate for animals who require space and, in the case of chameleons, their natural behaviour includes climbing trees."

The lizards were found in two small enclosures that were wrapped in black rubbish bags. Picture: RSPCAThe lizards were found in two small enclosures that were wrapped in black rubbish bags. Picture: RSPCA

You may also want to watch:

Reptiles like the two found in Hornchurch, require special equipment such as UV lights and heaters for the provision of appropriate humidity.

Without proper care they can suffer from dehydration, parasites and in severe cases or if left untreated, they can eventually die.

"Sadly this incident isn't unusual," said Jack.

"We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe may be why we are rescuing hundreds of exotic pets every year.

"We would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to contact their local vet or rescue centre and ask for help.

"If anyone has any information about these poor animals we would encourage them to contact our appeals line on 0300 123 8018."

The RSPCA urges people thinking of keeping a reptile to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal.

They also recommend that owners ask for help and advice from experienced keepers and specialist exotics vets.

Visitrspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/other.

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers add wide man Weston

Myles Weston battles for the ball with Luke Croll, during Ebbsfleet United's clash with Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road earlier this season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers blog: Daryl’s men deserved more in Dragons’ deadlock

Ben House celebrates a goal on his Daggers debut against Aldershot (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilson’s first-half hat-trick helps Havering women hit Brom & Beck rivals for six

Havering's Pippa Wilson (left) celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

World’s best skateboarders back in London

Leticia Bufoni in action

Ice hockey: Pitchley takes positives from Raiders late derby defeat

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley looks on during their Essex derby with Chelmsford Chieftains (pic Nikki Day)
Drive 24