Parents rate Upminster nursery one of the top 20 in London

Little Adventurers staff celebrates the nursery's fourth birthday. Photo: Little Adventurers Nursery Little Adventurers Nursery

The manager of an Upminster nursery has admitted he is "immensely proud" after it was named one of the 20 best nurseries in London.

Children play with ducklings at Little Adventurers nursery. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery Children play with ducklings at Little Adventurers nursery. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

Little Adventurers in Severn Drive has been rated as one of the top 20 nurseries in London.

It scored 9.9 out of 10 on the leading day care review site, daynurseries.co.uk and was based on reviews by parents and carers of the children that attend.

The nurseries were judged on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, clealiness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, Amanda Hopkins congratulated the nursery on its achievement and praised it for its nurturing environment which enhances learning and social emotional wellbeing.

Little Adventurers outing in the woodlands Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery Little Adventurers outing in the woodlands Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

"A child's brain goes through huge changes in the first five years and these formative years impact on their whole life.

"Which is why we celebrate those nurseries, which play an essential role in educating and caring for children".

One mother, whose daughter has been attending the nursery for 18 months said it "feels like home".

She commented that the staff know all the children by name and that she appreciated receiving daily e-mail updates with pictures.

A lot of parents particularly liked the extra-curricular activies, such a regular trips to the local woodland and keeping tadpoles and duckling eggs in the pre-school.

The independently-owned day care was opened in 2015 by Lee Stimpson after four years researching the area with the biggest calling for their brand of nursery school.

He built relationships with local residents, businesses and churches and became a familiar face in the borough.

The pre-school sponsors a local plant-growing business and is keen to get the children involved in community life.

Completely family-run, Lee's aunt and the company's business manager, Chris Ford told the Romford Recorder how Lee came from a large family and it had been his dream for 10 years to emulate the homely and supportive environment he grew up with.

"The vision was always to create a home from a home with an ethos that sets us apart and shines through every aspect of our settting" Lee said.

"I am immensely proud of the team and all we have achieved together."