'Feel good' musical show with classic 50s and 60s hits returns to Hornchurch

Lipstick Collar will be returning to the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch for a third time in June. Picture: Rob Percy Archant

Residents are invited to step back in time to the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll at the Queen’s Theatre.

Lipstick On Your Collar will be playing a range of classic hit songs from the 50s and 60s.

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “Our band contains some of the country's top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we're extremely proud of the show.

“The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles.

“I like to call it the feelgood show.”

From the birth of rock 'n' roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, audiences can expect tight harmonies and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Speaking about her favourite song to perform, Nicola said the band's medley of I Who Have Nothing by Shirley Bassey with You're My World by Cilla Black was her favourite.

“[I Who Have Nothing] is a very powerful song and it's very moving,” said Nicola.

“Shirley is one of my favourite artists and to stand on that stage and sing that song - it's mind blowing.”

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years from Rock Around The Clock in 1955, through to the Beatles with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Nicola, who produces the show with her fiance Adrian Jones, said: “We were a band first before we became a theatre tour.

“We're best friends and we've got a great musical connection.”

Lipstick On Your Collar will be playing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, June 2 and Monday, June 3.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.