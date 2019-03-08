Search

'Feel good' musical show with classic 50s and 60s hits returns to Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 April 2019

Lipstick Collar will be returning to the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch for a third time in June. Picture: Rob Percy

Archant

Residents are invited to step back in time to the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll at the Queen’s Theatre.

Lipstick On Your Collar will be playing a range of classic hit songs from the 50s and 60s.

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “Our band contains some of the country's top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we're extremely proud of the show.

“The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles.

“I like to call it the feelgood show.”

From the birth of rock 'n' roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, audiences can expect tight harmonies and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Speaking about her favourite song to perform, Nicola said the band's medley of I Who Have Nothing by Shirley Bassey with You're My World by Cilla Black was her favourite.

“[I Who Have Nothing] is a very powerful song and it's very moving,” said Nicola.

“Shirley is one of my favourite artists and to stand on that stage and sing that song - it's mind blowing.”

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years from Rock Around The Clock in 1955, through to the Beatles with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Nicola, who produces the show with her fiance Adrian Jones, said: “We were a band first before we became a theatre tour.

“We're best friends and we've got a great musical connection.”

Lipstick On Your Collar will be playing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, June 2 and Monday, June 3.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Met Police to conduct internal review after video of teenager’s arrest in Romford goes viral

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Appeal to find missing girl, 12, last seen in Elm Park

Police are searching for Chanelle George, 12, who was last seen in Elm Park. Picture: Havering MPS

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Its understood teams of one sergeant and 10 officers, introduced when boroughs merged together into new policing units last year, are being lost to fill team job gaps over the summer. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

