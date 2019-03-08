Video

Americana artist blends rock 'n' roll with country tunes at Queen's Theatre

The Liam Grundy band will be performing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch. Picture: Fiona Grundy Archant

A rockabilly artist who has performed with musicians from Elvis Presley's band is coming to Hornchurch.

Fresh off the keyboards of his Shakin' Stevens' European tour, Americana artist Liam Grundy is set to perform with his band at the Queen's Theatre in July.

Liam told the Recorder: "We're rock 'n' roll with a touch of country and a dash of New Orleans.

"The best part is producing the music, writing it and then putting it out there and then letting everyone - in the band and audience - experience it.

"It's just being one with the music."

Liam spent the first part of this year on the Shakin' Stevens Greatest Hits and More 2019 European Tour.

The group played several gigs in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Holland, Switzerland and Austria.

Rockabilly music is one of the earliest styles of rock and it blends the sounds of western musical styles such as country with that of rhythm and blues.

Originally from Manchester, Liam is inspired by songwriters including Carl Perkins, Carole King, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Holland Dozier Holland and Mickey Jupp.

He said: "I'm inspired by great musicians who do the right thing at the right time.

"It's not about how many notes a person plays, it's about having a great musical sense.

"The musicians I'm working with at the Queen's Theatre fall into that category, as do Scotty Moore, Reggie Young, Randy Newman, Allen Toussaint a whole host of them.

"There's always someone new to discover - Peter Case and Van Duren for instance, even though I know they've been around a while."

Liam will be performing a mix of his original songs and covers of well-known tunes, such as Hank Williams' Cherokee Boogie and Little Feat's Dixie Chicken.

From Europe to the United States, he has been able to work with artists such as Dave Edmunds and Billy Swan throughout his career.

"Career highlights would include recording at Sun Studio in Memphis a few years back where Johnny Cash, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash made their legendary recordings," said Liam.

"Also, working and recording with Scotty Moore, Dave Edmunds James Burton and playing 'Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay' while Steve Cropper - who wrote the song - sang it."

Liam said it was a "great honour" to perform with members of Elvis Presley's TCB band.

TCB stands for Taking Care of Business, which was a motto the King of rock and roll adopted in the early 1970s.

"They were all really nice, and very laidback about what they had seen and done," said the Manchester artist.

"Bill Black had passed away by then sadly, but DJ Fontana and Scotty were still playing and touring and we did a couple of UK tours and some dates in Europe and the US with them. They really appreciated their fans outside of the US.

"I toured with James Burton and Billy Swan, and that was another case where they just loved to play music, do gigs and they didn't require any star treatment.

"We got James playing some of his early hits with Ricky Nelson while Billy sang them - that was great.

"We also did a fantastic version of Jerry Reed's Guitar Man. That used to get longer every night."

The Liam Grundy band is looking forward to returning to the Hornchurch venue for their show.

"We love the venue and always like meeting the people who come out to see us," said Liam.

"Essex has a great roots and rockabilly tradition and we normally have a few musician friends in from Southend who know their stuff - so it keeps us on our toes. Looking forward to it!"

A new album is expected next year and Liam's current music is available on iTunes.

The Liam Grundy Band will be performing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Monday, July 15 at 8pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.