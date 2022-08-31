Kaleidoscope is due to host its first night, which it has called a 'getting to know you' event, on September 6 at The Mercury - Credit: Archant

A new group supporting young adults in the LGBTQ+ community is due to be launched in a Romford shopping centre.

Kaleidoscope, which its organiser says aims to create a “safe space” for attendees, will be a free group for over 16s, enabling people to meet others and enjoy creative events and talks.

Although it will be hosted in the bar area of Premiere Cinemas in The Mercury, it will nonetheless be an alcohol-free group, with hopes it can help develop the local community and change perceptions of Romford.

Carrie Kendall, a helpdesk ambassador at The Mercury who is spearheading Kaleidoscope, said: "I felt that this is something I was lacking as a teenager, so I figured why not try to set something up?

“I wanted this to exist for so long and I've talked to so many LGBTQ+ friends who just want an alcohol-free space that felt safe.

“In a perfect world I'd open a queer bookshop and café where we could host poetry nights and book readings. It would be lovely if I managed that one day.”

Kaleidoscope’s first night, dubbed its "getting to know you" event, will be on September 6 from 5pm to 7pm.