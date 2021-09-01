Woman and child rescued from Romford flat fire

Published: 5:13 PM September 1, 2021

Three people were rescued from a house fire in Keswick Avenue, Hornchurch. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A woman and child were rescued from a flat fire in Romford believed to have been caused by the “unsafe disposal of a cigarette”.

Following the incident, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged people to ensure cigarettes are completely put out and disposed of properly after smoking.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Hornchurch fire stations attended the blaze on Vignoles Road in Romford just after 11.40pm on August 31.

LFB controlled the fire just after 12.30am, however, part of a ground floor flat was damaged by the flames.

Firefighters put fire escape hoods, which provide up to 15 minutes of protection from four main fire gases, on the woman and child and led them to safety.

Both were treated for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crew and the LFB said a man left the property before they arrived.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: “If you're a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but seriously damage your health."

Safety advice issued by the LFB includes never smoking in bed, always disposing of cigarettes properly, keeping matches and lighters out of children’s reach and emptying ashtrays carefully.



