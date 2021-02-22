News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says

Michael Cox

Published: 1:08 PM February 22, 2021   
Fire engines

Fire crews attended a blaze at a house in Lexington Way, Cranham. - Credit: LFB

Firefighters attended a house fire that damaged part of a property in Cranham.

London Fire Brigade was called to the incident at a mid-terraced house in Lexington Way just after 3.40pm on Saturday (February 20).

A brigade spokesperson said one person left the building before crews arrived and that there were no reported injuries.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour, with part of a bathroom and a bedroom on the first-floor of the property left with damage.

The spokesperson added: "The fire is believed to have been caused by hot works which were being carried out at the property."

Examples of hot work include welding or soldering.

