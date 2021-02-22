Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says
Published: 1:08 PM February 22, 2021
- Credit: LFB
Firefighters attended a house fire that damaged part of a property in Cranham.
London Fire Brigade was called to the incident at a mid-terraced house in Lexington Way just after 3.40pm on Saturday (February 20).
A brigade spokesperson said one person left the building before crews arrived and that there were no reported injuries.
The blaze was brought under control within an hour, with part of a bathroom and a bedroom on the first-floor of the property left with damage.
The spokesperson added: "The fire is believed to have been caused by hot works which were being carried out at the property."
You may also want to watch:
Examples of hot work include welding or soldering.
Most Read
- 1 Havering welcomes more than 400 new vaccine volunteers in one month
- 2 Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says
- 3 Letters: Ben Cohen, housing, vaccine, Brexit and St George's
- 4 More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London
- 5 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
- 6 Harold Hill aid group says development plans will ruin deerly loved area
- 7 Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch
- 8 Water, water everywhere: The great storm of 1958
- 9 Covid deaths continue to fall at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 10 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus