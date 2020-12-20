Readers' letters: Upminster tree trail, Spring Farm surgery, parking issues and more

Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM December 20, 2020

Trees spreading Christmas spirit

Cllr Ron Ower, Derham Gardens, Upminster, writes:

In these difficult times it’s great to point out what wonderful communities we have in Havering.

Here in Upminster and Cranham we are very pleased with how active our community is!

We should have seen this year the 10th Christmas Tree festival at Upminster Methodist Church. As they were unfortunately unable to hold this local residents were invited to purchase a tree and erect it in their own front garden and create a community festival around our local streets .

The theme is Rainbows acknowledging the huge work the NHS has been putting in. Contributors were given a rainbow to go on the top of their tree. I believe there are over 200 trees locally.

The Church were also hoping to raise cash for First Step who provide services for children with special needs and their families.

In Springfield Gardens, apart from seeing many Christmas trees, it was also great seeing a Nativity Scene outside the Baptist Church where the church’s men’s shed have set up a wonderful nativity scene with solar powered lights where messages could be left .





We need to keep Spring Farm GP surgery as population is growing

Betty Brown, Rainham, full address supplied, writes:

I’m concerned about the proposed move for Spring Farm surgery.

There has been a doctors’ surgery, on this site in the Upminster Road north, Rainham since the early 60s.

At the time the population of this part of Rainham was growing rapidly and a local GP was needed in the area.

Now the same area has vastly expanded over the years and another GP surgery was opened in Berwick Road. Both surgeries are now very busy.

So how can the Clinical Commissioning Group think that moving our “local” surgery is acceptable? The surgery needs to be where their patients live.

The medical centre in Southend Road is about six miles away, nowhere near the majority of patients. This will mean a bus journey of at least 30 minutes.

Parking will also be a problem.

People visit their doctor because they are not well so to expect them and the elderly to make this journey is totally unrealistic.

In reality the whole area is losing a complete surgery as the GP in the medical centre at present is retiring and Spring Farm surgery is replacing it, not adding to the services provided at present.

Once again Rainham is being short changed.

If a surgery was needed in this area over 50 years ago because of the growing population, surely we need it now as the population has grown even more?

When the new development along the A1306 is occupied how will GPs cope with the again growing population in the area?

I have read that a new medical centre will be built on the development but will this happen or will it suffer the same fate as the one planned for new Orchard Village and never materialise?

Is it a coincidence that these changes are happening at a time when groups of people can’t legally gather to either protest or discuss this matter with officials because of Covid-19, or am I just being a bit cynical?





No support from parking enforcers

Diane Thomas, Hornchurch Resident, full address supplied, writes:

I’m sure the hospitality and businesses in Havering welcome the council’s gesture of free parking in the town centre car parks on a Saturday.

What happens mid-week?

Sadly the coin fed meters rarely work. Having an aged population in Havering, not many shoppers have the capacity to pay by mobile phone.

Today, December 11, both meters behind Hornchurch town centre were “out of order”, not for the first time.

Luckily there was a parking enforcement officer overseeing the car park. Unfortunately, he was not concerned about the meters and when approached by concerned drivers trying to shop in Hornchurch, he told them to park elsewhere, me included.

The enforcement officers are not employed to support the residents.

When residents’ drives are blocked by selfish drivers, normally on the school run, they can take no action.

The borough deem that residents give permission for their crossovers to be blocked, unless otherwise stated, at that time. Isn’t it about time the council leader supported the borough residents rather than cause them unnecessary hassle and anxiety?



Is death rate really so exceptional?

Mr J M Branch, Little Gaynes Lane, Upminster, writes:

So, the latest coronavirus fatality figure for Havering is 191 per one hundred thousand. If my maths are correct this equates to less than one per cent.

Is this really so exceptional, particularly if one takes into account the age of the majority of the victims.

For example, only today I’ve read an obituary that appeared in a daily newspaper where a gentleman’s alleged cause of death was Covid-19. He was 89.

And only a couple of weeks ago a war hero was recorded as having also died of Covid-19. He was 102.

The question has to be asked how many other similarly aged fatalities have been attributed to Covid-19 whereas, a year ago, they would have had to have been attributed to other causes, and apart from their families and friends nobody would have turned a hair?

One does not wish to feel that the government and their advisers have an ulterior motive in not telling the whole story about the coronavirus figures.

But it is difficult, aided and abetted as they are by gloomy TV news readers using emotive words like “surge” and “deadly”, to avoid the conclusion that this is not the case.





Testing everyone is not the answer

Cllr David Durant, Rainham and Wennington Independent Residents Group, writes:

For some reason the council leader wants to test all healthy adults and children in Havering to see if they test positive (includes false positives), rather than focus resources on ill people, from all causes.

The number of tests remains restricted information, but the number of positives aka “cases” is published and being used to push us into Tier 3!

All of us may carry remnants of viruses which our immune systems have dealt with over the ages and doesn’t mean we are ill or contagious. The illness itself, which may be conflated with other common respiratory viruses, is mild or non-existent for most, serious for some, who mostly recover with supplements and therapeutics, but officially Covid-19 is deadly for less than 0.07 of the population.

Indeed, remarkably the average age of a corona death is 82 and non-corona is 80 and Covid-related deaths are now less than 1 in 60 deaths from all causes!

In other words testing may reveal something is there, but not something requiring a vastly disproportionate and harmful response.

A harmful response because wrecking the economy and mental/health services makes the cure far worse than the disease and because life is for living, and quality of life should not be sacrificed in favour of penal and communist restrictions, under the guise of fighting a virus.





Public can remove old notices

Richard Loveard, Romford, full address supplied, writes:

I would like to comment further to Dave Ainsworth’s letter in the November 27 edition of the Romford Recorder.

The issue of council planning and highways notices has been ongoing for years, and was raised in Street Leaders meetings which we both attended for many years.

I remember commenting that the council staff were often taping such notices to lamp columns, and damaging the paint when they were removed; subsequently this procedure was changed and string or plastic ties were used instead, as they can be removed without damage.

Regrettably many notices fitted by the public are still taped on.

Generally I have found that most outstanding notices go back years; more recent ones seem to be removed soon after the expiry date for comments.

Last year I removed a number in Orange Tree Hill, and more recently in North Road - of these one dated from October 2020, the remaining ones from 2018!

I generally tear off the notices when I walk past, and subsequently go back to remove the string or ties with scissors, all of which I take home to dispose of.

I guess the recent one may have been put up by someone who is working from home or self isolating. I would encourage other people to similarly remove old, out of date notices where it is safe to do so, which I was told was perfectly in order.

Having commented on this issue, I would also like to thank council workers for their hard work in the past year.

Regrettably I have had to report a lot of fly-tipping to Havering Council and some to Brentwood Council, plenty of unnecessary litter and other environmental issues, all of which have been dealt with in a timely manner.

In Havering, much hard work has also been ongoing regarding conversion of lamp columns in town centres and elsewhere to LED, repairing potholes, cutting grass and hedges, maintaining parks etc.

I think Havering is now about 18 months into the four year £40million pound highways investment programme, and some excellent work has been done; hopefully the council will soon be able to inform residents how the remaining 30 months (£25million) of this vital work which are left to run will be impacted by the budgetary constraints caused by Covid-19.

With best wishes to all readers and council staff for Christmas and 2021.





Credit college and residents not Tories

Thomas Clarke, Ardleigh Green resident and Liberal Democrat GLA candidate for Havering and Redbridge, writes:

It was fantastic to be invited to Havering College last week to be involved in the Havering Asks 2020: Question Time run by the students and staff of the college (check out their YouTube channel for the recording).

The students set the questions, filmed and edited the 55-minute session and it was great to hear more about life as a student in 2020 and how the college and community are working together.

It was therefore really disappointing to see a letter from a fellow member of the QT panel – Conservative Assembly member Keith Prince – attacking me in the Recorder last week and attempting to take credit, along with MP Andrew Rosindell and Cllr Damian White, as apparently “people’s concerns have been addressed” about recent issues with the college and the local community.

The people that he should be giving credit to are the local residents of Ardleigh Green, being led by the fantastic Neighbourhood Watch Facebook Group, and the college themselves.

On Tuesday I saw deputy principal Ian Budge leading an army of litter pickers to make sure the area is looking great before they break up for Christmas.

Mr Prince clearly doesn’t like to get his hands dirty, as he failed to mention any issues when we met in person last week.

If he would like to help out in the local community, instead of hiding behind his keyboard, there are collections for the local foodbank, along with cricket coaching for disadvantaged youngsters that I organise where we are always on the lookout for willing volunteers.

I look forward to him making contact.





Please respect shop workers

Paddy Lillis, general secretary, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw), writes:

The run-up to Christmas is always a really busy time for retail workers, shoppers can be stressed and things can boil over. This year is likely to be even more stressful as a result of recent lockdowns and worries around coronavirus.

I want to gently remind your readers to remember that shopworkers are people as well. They will be working really hard to make your shopping experience as enjoyable as possible.

Talking to our members who work in retail, I know that verbal abuse cuts deep. Many will go home after a shift upset about an unpleasant incident that took place at work that day and worried that it will happen to them again.

During this appalling pandemic we have been shocked to find that incidents of violence, threats and abuse against shopworkers have doubled.

The main flashpoints are enforcing Covid rules, queueing and shortage of stock.

None of these are the fault of shopworkers, but too often they end up on the wrong side of customers’ frustrations. That is why Usdaw, the shopworkers’ trade union, is asking customers to Keep your Cool at Christmas.

I would also like to ask your readers to support our members by signing the petition to protect shopworkers at: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/328621





Help us to help the homeless

Jon Sparkes, chief executive, Crisis and Crisis abassadors Jo Brand, Al Doyle, Jonathan Pryce CBE, Ellie Goulding, Alistair Stewart OBE, write:

One in four people who are homeless will spend Christmas alone.

This year there will be over 200,000 families and individuals across England facing the worst forms of homelessness.

No one should be forced to live, or spend Christmas, shivering on

the streets, sofa surfing with strangers or in a hostel with nowhere to call home and no one to be with.

Crisis supports thousands of people who would otherwise be homeless at one of the most challenging times of the year.

While the pandemic means we’re having to do things differently, our frontline teams across the country will be working harder than ever to make sure people receive nutritious meals and festive treats, Christmas games and wellbeing packs, friendship and support from our volunteer befrienders, as well as somewhere safe to stay.

But we need your help. To ensure we can be there for everyone who needs us, we’re asking members of the public to support our work this Christmas and year-round.

So, whether you host a virtual karaoke night, become one of our essential volunteers or give a gift of a Crisis Christmas, you’ll be helping to ensure that this Christmas people facing homelessness aren’t alone.

To find out more or to donate to Crisis this Christmas please visit: crisis.org.uk/support







Show people you are there for them

Emma Tingley, London Strategic Partnerships manager, Macmillan Cancer Support, writes:

Macmillan Cancer Support are urging Londoners to find new, innovative ways to #ReachOut to family, friends, neighbours and the community this Christmas, while adhering to government guidelines and restrictions.

Whether it’s sending a card, a video call, or inviting them to join a virtual event like celeb-packed Macmillan Carol Concert Follow The Stars, you can still show people you are there for them.

Now more than ever, we need to find new ways to show those around us that they matter.

This Christmas Macmillan Cancer Support wants you to take a step back and focus on what’s special to all of us, something that comes more naturally at Christmas than at any other time of year.

Cancer doesn’t stop at Christmas and neither does Macmillan Cancer Support. The Macmillan Support Line can help with clinical, practical and financial information for all those affected by and living with cancer.

Please call us on 0808 808 00 00 (seven days a week, 8am-8pm).

Without your donations we simply cannot support the growing number of people who need us no matter what time of year it is.

Donate today to help us this Christmas: macmillan.org.uk/donate or visit our online shop: shop.macmillan.org.uk/



