Letters on climate change

Published: 9:15 AM August 20, 2021

You cannot deny climate change

Ian Pirie, co-ordinator, Havering Friends of the Earth, Bridge Avenue, Upminster, writes:

Cllr Durant has noticed that I had not written to the Recorder about climate change for a while.

There are two reasons for this: first, I see little point in constantly trying to change the mind of a fanatic like Cllr Durant - global heating is happening and is being precisely measured by the world’s meteorologists, 99 per cent of whom believe it is man-made. On the other hand, Cllr Durant prefers to follow the beliefs of a maverick like John l Casey, who argues that the world is getting cooler, because of some mysterious changes in the sun that no other scientists have noticed!

The greenhouse effect - where carbon dioxide and other gases stop the sun’s heat from being reflected back into space - has also been proven and the increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is being closely monitored. The correlation between the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the temperature of the planet has been clearly demonstrated. The science is clear, and only an ostrich would refuse to take it seriously.

Second, we have just had the Sixth Report from the international body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is hundreds of pages long, and which has been put together by literally thousands of scientists. This warns us that global heating is now extremely serious, and we can feel the effects in extreme weather patterns across the world. The news and the serious papers are full of this information.

Only a few irresponsible individuals like Cllr Durant will refuse to take heed of what is now irrefutable evidence of global heating.

It is irresponsible of Cllr Durant to keep denying climate change - we badly need to cut down on the burning of fossil fuels, and adopt other measures such as a Green New Deal, as David Hughes has suggested. We can all play a part in this, for example by driving less (or not at all), and by reducing our consumption of goods that generate greenhouse gases. Because we all need to be doing what we can, I reluctantly decided to write yet again, just in case Cllr Durant has persuaded anybody that his beliefs are correct, and as a consequence they go on acting in such a way as to worsen global heating.

We are doomed if we don't act now

Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit - Credit: PA

Alan Weetch, Rodney Way, Romford, writes:

Cllr David Durant has once again issued his seasonal claim that the sun is responsible for global warming. Whilst assigning David Hughes and Ian Pirie’s views countering this as ‘allegedly’, he doesn’t use the same to describe his biblical quote of Noah!

Mr Durant is (not for the first time) wrong. The energy this planet has received from the sun has gone down in the last 40 years (source: NASA). The surface temperature on our cosmically ‘near’ neighbour, Mars, has gone down in the last 40 years (source: NASA).

The human race is doomed as we refuse to act with any urgency. In fact we do next to nothing. Differing views will ensure this continues until it is too late. Witness the tug-of-war of opinions and ugly demonstrations worldwide against which steps should be taken during the pandemic-not helped by unsocial media sites.

Unfortunately, as we wipe ourselves, the so-called intelligent species, out, we will take most of the innocent other lifeforms on this planet with us.