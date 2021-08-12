News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Opinion

Letter on new Permitted Development Rights

Reader letter

Published: 12:45 PM August 12, 2021   
Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hosk

Will changes in planning rules bring more people into local high streets - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Cllr Ron Ower, Upminster & Cranham Residents Association, writes:

There has been a lot of discussion on the governments planning rules which are being relaxed.

It has been made easier to convert disused commercial buildings into new homes.

Permitted Development Rights (PDR ) apply to class E buildings that have been standing empty for at least three months. Thus they do not need full planning permission as long as they meet space and light standards.

Class E covers shops, cafes and restaurants, professional/financial services, creches and nurseries, fitness venues and indoor sports. A wide variety of possible empty units!

With house prices rising it could mean the units become more valuable.

There are now a number of examples all over the country of former commercial businesses turned into homes. 

Will these possible homes bring more people into our high streets - areas that have been under pressure from out of town shopping malls etc?

Here in Upminster our town centre is attracting a lot of interest from new commercial ventures.

What are readers views?

Planning and Development
Havering News

