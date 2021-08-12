Letter on new Permitted Development Rights

Opinion

Published: 12:45 PM August 12, 2021

Will changes in planning rules bring more people into local high streets - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Cllr Ron Ower, Upminster & Cranham Residents Association, writes:

There has been a lot of discussion on the governments planning rules which are being relaxed.

It has been made easier to convert disused commercial buildings into new homes.

Permitted Development Rights (PDR ) apply to class E buildings that have been standing empty for at least three months. Thus they do not need full planning permission as long as they meet space and light standards.

Class E covers shops, cafes and restaurants, professional/financial services, creches and nurseries, fitness venues and indoor sports. A wide variety of possible empty units!

With house prices rising it could mean the units become more valuable.

There are now a number of examples all over the country of former commercial businesses turned into homes.

Will these possible homes bring more people into our high streets - areas that have been under pressure from out of town shopping malls etc?

Here in Upminster our town centre is attracting a lot of interest from new commercial ventures.

What are readers views?