Letter on new Permitted Development Rights

Cllr Ron Ower, Upminster & Cranham Residents Association, writes:
There has been a lot of discussion on the governments planning rules which are being relaxed.
It has been made easier to convert disused commercial buildings into new homes.
Permitted Development Rights (PDR ) apply to class E buildings that have been standing empty for at least three months. Thus they do not need full planning permission as long as they meet space and light standards.
Class E covers shops, cafes and restaurants, professional/financial services, creches and nurseries, fitness venues and indoor sports. A wide variety of possible empty units!
With house prices rising it could mean the units become more valuable.
There are now a number of examples all over the country of former commercial businesses turned into homes.
Will these possible homes bring more people into our high streets - areas that have been under pressure from out of town shopping malls etc?
Here in Upminster our town centre is attracting a lot of interest from new commercial ventures.
What are readers views?