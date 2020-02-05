Search

Les Twins dancing duo who have performed with Beyonce and Jay Z to host Romford workshops

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 February 2020

Larry Bourgeois (left) and Laurent Bourgeois (right) of Les Twins attending the Cats Photocall held at The Corinthia Hotel, London. Picture: Matt Crossick / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Two world-renowned dancers are set to share their talents at a VIP dance workshop in Romford.

Les Twins, who performed in the musical film Cats and have shared the stage with Beyonce, Jay Z and Meghan Trainor, will be coming to Frances Bardsley Academy in Brentwood Road on February 18 to host a two-hour dance workshop from 5pm to 7pm.

Identical twins Larry and Laurent Bourgeois won the reality television series World of Dance in 2017 which had a grand prize of $1million.

The workshop isn't just about dancing, as Les Twins like to focus on children's wellbeing and how to build their confidence through dance.

Laurent said: "Failure has never stopped us from getting to where we are right now.

"You might fall, but you get back up and you continue to get back up until you reach your goal."

Tickets are selling fast at Lestwinslondon.eventbrite.com.

