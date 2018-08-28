Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre celebrates first birthday

The opening of Sapphire Ice and Leisure centre in Romford. Photo by Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford has celebrated its first birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The opening of Sapphire Ice and Leisure centre in Romford. Photo by Ellie Hoskins The opening of Sapphire Ice and Leisure centre in Romford. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

The centre in Western Road is part of Havering Council’s multi-million pound investment in sport and leisure facilities, and since opening more than half a million people have come through the doors to enjoy ice skating, swimming and much more.

Named in tribute to mark 65 years of the Queen’s reign, it has also seen about 3,400 people become fitness members during the first 12 months.

There has been around 76,650 people of all ages enjoying ice skating and 131,800 coming into the centre for a swim.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “It has been a very successful first year.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Roger Ramsey, Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Damian White, Mayor of Havering, Councillor Linda Van den Hende and MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell opening the Sapphire Jubilee Community Centre Leader of the Council, Councillor Roger Ramsey, Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Damian White, Mayor of Havering, Councillor Linda Van den Hende and MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell opening the Sapphire Jubilee Community Centre

“Residents and visitors are able to visit a facility that has something for all ages.

“It offers you a chance to get fit and active plus enjoy yourself, whether it is swimming, ice skating, the gym or an exercise class.”