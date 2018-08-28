Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre celebrates first birthday
PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2019
Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford has celebrated its first birthday.
The centre in Western Road is part of Havering Council’s multi-million pound investment in sport and leisure facilities, and since opening more than half a million people have come through the doors to enjoy ice skating, swimming and much more.
Named in tribute to mark 65 years of the Queen’s reign, it has also seen about 3,400 people become fitness members during the first 12 months.
There has been around 76,650 people of all ages enjoying ice skating and 131,800 coming into the centre for a swim.
Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “It has been a very successful first year.
“Residents and visitors are able to visit a facility that has something for all ages.
“It offers you a chance to get fit and active plus enjoy yourself, whether it is swimming, ice skating, the gym or an exercise class.”