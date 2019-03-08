Lee Mead to share ‘euphoric’ moment he won Joseph role and highlights of West End career at Queen’s Theatre

Accompanied by a pianist, Lee Mead will share the highs and lows of his career at the Queen's Theatre.

More than three million people across the UK voted for Lee Mead to win BBC’s Any Dream Will Do contest and play the coveted role of Joseph.

Years after his big win, he is ready to share the story of his rise to fame in an intimate show, Lee Mead - My Story, at the Queen’s Theatre.

The show is an opportunity for fans to hear him, accompanied by a pianist, share how his dream became a reality.

Lee said: “Just over 10 years ago when I played Joseph, I was offered a book deal.

“Back then I could have taken the money but I was only 25 and still quite young. I’m hoping to do that book in a few years’ time.

“I thought it would be nice to do a little tour now that I’m approaching the halfway point of my life.”

The West End star is well-known for winning the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“It was pretty much the equivalent of winning the lottery,” said Lee.

“It was a really euphoric moment. [Taking part in the show] was a great time, it gave me a whole career and it’s opened a lot of doors for me.

“There have been so many great highlights and that’s what the show is about.

“It’s quite an honest show as we talk about the low points as well. It’s a real insight into my life and career.”

Lee has kept busy since winning Any Dream Will Do, however speaking about the toil of performing in multiple shows a day, he said that this was the standard for the industry.

“For musicals we can do about eight shows a week, and 12 for panto shows - which is quite full on,” said the 37-year-old.

“Fortunately, more recently I’ve done shows in London which means I can get back home each time.

“It’s fun when you’re younger but now that I’ve got a daughter, it gets harder being away from home.”

Amongst the many highlights of his career, Lee said that his first album going gold with more than 100,000 sales, and singing at Wembley were some of the most outstanding moments.

He added: “Growing up, it was always about playing Joseph.

“It was one of the first musicals I saw and when I was 20 I played the Pharoah. I was the youngest guy to play Pharoah on that UK tour.”

The actor from Southend didn’t always dream of performing centre stage.

Lee told the Recorder: “I started quite late. My first real experience was my drama teacher casting me to play Danny in the musical Grease. I laughed and said ‘you must be joking’ but I got the role and then I was about 16.

“I actually wanted to be a teacher and it wasn’t until I caught the acting bug that I thought I would give it a go.”

In addition to his theatre career, Lee plays the role of Lofty, a nurse in the series Holby City and Casualty.

“It’s a completely different medium and I went to New York to study acting for a few months before taking on the role,” said Lee.

“That was the second wave of my career and to play a prime role in a television series was great for me.

“It’s my fifth year playing him. The reason I keep going on is that it’s a really nice team to work with and just a great fun role.”

When touring ends for My Story, Lee hopes to release his sixth album in 2021 and is considering moving into an artistic director role at The Civic Theatre in Chelmsford.

Speaking about performing in Hornchurch for the first time, he said: “[Hornchurch] is about a 45-minute drive from where I live.

“I’m really excited to be going there for one night.”

Lee Mead - My Story will be at the Queen’s Theatre on May 12.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk.