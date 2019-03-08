Video

Musicians hope to rock Romford stage with songs from Led Zeppelin album

Whole Lotta Led, a Led Zeppelin cover band will soon be performing at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Darren Robinson Archant

A band passionate about Led Zeppelin's music will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's iconic album at Brookside Theatre, Romford.

Whole Lotta Led will be performing the entire Led Zeppelin II album.

Lead vocalist Lee Pryor told the Recorder: "At the time of Led Zeppelin II, the band was certainly on a meteoric rise.

"Everyone was waiting for album number two to come out.

"In the show we do the whole album in the same sequence as it is on the vinyl record, along with some of their other songs."

The LP catapulted Led Zeppelin from being just another sixties blues group to a highly influential rock band.

It was the first of their albums to reach number one, toppling the Beatles' Abbey Road in the process and staying on the LP chart for a total of 138 weeks.

"When I was growing up I listened to albums that my mum and dad had that I probably wouldn't have discovered on my own," said Lee.

"Now when I'm talking to younger people I know that they've often bought Led Zeppelin II because of their parents.

"Obviously a high percentage of the audience are going to be of a certain age, but certainly I see more younger people coming to the show who realise that you can't hear this type of music played live anymore.

"Sometimes I'm singing and I hear a dozen younger people singing along and I know they know all of the words."

Audiences can look forward to hearing songs such as Whole Lotta Love, The Lemon Song, Thank You and Ramble On.

The lead vocalist describes the music on Led Zeppelin's album as unique and different from what was being produced at the time when it was released in 1969.

Lee said: "There was a lot of pop music in the charts and then suddenly these guys came along and they were doing a hard version of rock 'n' roll.

"It wasn't heavy metal but a kind of rock music with a hard edge.

"It just had an energy to it that was different to a lot of music at that time."

Lee is joined on stage by two original Whole Lotta Led members, Nick Ferris on lead guitar and Geoff Hunt on bass guitar and mandolin.

Charlie Hunt on drums and James Heaney on the keyboard complete the line-up.

Since forming in 1996 the band believe they have performed at more than 1,500 shows.

Whole Lotta Led have also been active in raising funds for The ABC Trust, a charity founded by Jimmy Page's ex-wife to help underprivileged children in Brazil.

Lee is from the south coast near Brighton and he originally trained as a classical singer.

Speaking about his favourite Led Zeppelin song, he said: "Personally I love to sing a song called Since I've Been Lovin' You.

"I like the blues and it's a song I particularly enjoy doing.

"My favourite song to listen to is Your Time is Gonna Come.

"It starts with an organ instrumental and it just really resonates with me."

Whole Lotta Led have always avoided using wigs and costumes as the band members like to focus on accurately reproducing the music created by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham.

Lee explained that instead of using the term tribute band, they see themselves as more of a covers band.

"Tribute band seems to imply that you have to look like the people," Lee said.

"We don't want to try to pretend to look like the people because for us it was only ever about their music.

"The band have been going for 23 years now and we're constantly evolving."

Whole Lotta Led will be performing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Friday, October 18.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775 for tickets.