News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford business receives Queen's Award

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:44 AM December 8, 2021
Muhammad Zohaib Tariq attended an event at Windsor Castle, hosted by the Royal Family, where LRN received its award

Muhammad Zohaib Tariq (left) attended an event at Windsor Castle, where LRN received its award - Credit: Zoom Photography/Muhammad Zohaib Tariq

A Romford business that awards educational qualifications has been presented with an award at Windsor Castle.

Learning Resource Network (LRN) received the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of international trade, recognising its efforts in furthering the outreach of qualification provision in the UK and overseas.

Its chief executive Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, from Redbridge, attended the event hosted by Prince Charles.

Muhammad said: “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a great testament to the hard work and commitment by the LRN team – and to meet so many members of the Royal Family at the reception was a day that will stay with us all. 

"We look forward to a continuing bright future at LRN.”

The business was also hailed by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who added: "I’m very proud to see that my constituency is home to such enterprise and success.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch school puts latest outstanding rating down to 'perfect synergy'
  2. 2 Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600
  3. 3 Mayor of Havering admitted to hospital with Covid-19
  1. 4 Wendy's Romford to open tomorrow
  2. 5 Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford
  3. 6 Service users overcharged total of £5m by council accounting 'screw up'
  4. 7 'Devastated' friends need £36k to help mum with bowel cancer
  5. 8 Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park
  6. 9 Plans to cut up to 600 Tube station jobs amid TfL 'funding crisis'
  7. 10 Police: Blaze in flats with flammable cladding was arson attack
Education News
Romford News
Havering News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fifth-generation farmer Ray Chapman has lived on the farm for his whole life.

Farming

Farming family to be evicted from Upminster land they worked for a century

Daniel Gayne

person
cannabis farm Rainham

London Live News

Rainham cannabis factory worth over £1m busted in drugs raid

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Sean in his Royal Mail uniform

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Romford postman

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
School streets

Planning

School plans to demolish sports hall and build new facility

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon