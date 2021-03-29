Renowned magician discovered love of magic at Havering school
- Credit: Jake Banfield
A renowned magician has attributed his passion for magic to his years at Havering Colleges’ Sixth Form.
Jake Banfield, who studied for his A Levels at the college from 2004 to 2006, said crowds would gather during lunchtimes to watch his card tricks, mind-reading and floating object illusion.
The Hornchurch-born magician said: “The college was the perfect place to practise.
“It taught me how to get and keep people’s attention and how to interact with an audience.
“Magic was really helpful in bringing me out of my shell and communicating.”
The former Sanders Draper School student is a member of international magic society The Magic Circle, and his Sprezzatura show ran at central London’s Charlotte Street Hotel.
You may also want to watch:
Jake has been hosting an online magic course during the most recent lockdown and now hopes to take his magic show to the next level by hiring a director and creative team.
To find out more about Jake’s online magic course or his shows, visit www.jakebanfield.com.
Most Read
- 1 Queen’s Hospital apologises after newborn suffers brain damage
- 2 WATCH: Car crashes into Hornchurch house wall
- 3 Woman injured as man believed to have fled Collier Row crash
- 4 FA Trophy: Notts County 3 Hornchurch 3 (4-5 pens)
- 5 Hornchurch osteopath struck off register after alleged 'sexual behaviour'
- 6 Five arrested outside school on suspicion of robbery and carrying knives
- 7 Romford man, 29, jailed after series of Havering and Essex burglaries
- 8 Entrepreneur friends to launch Romford food delivery service
- 9 So happy to see Hornchurch rewriting history
- 10 Call for 'solid' bollards after string of cars crash into Collier Row home