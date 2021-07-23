Opinion
How Saint Francis Hospice works for 'game-changing' philanthropic donations
Lauren Josman, major partnership manager, St Francis Hospice
- Credit: Archant
Lauren Josman, major partnership manager at Saint Francis Hospice, on how she has worked to secure "game-changing" philanthropic donations for the charity.
I really enjoy working in the major gifts team. My role is about building relationships with donors, finding out what they are interested in and encouraging them to support the hospice.
The particular area of fundraising I work across is called philanthropy. In a nutshell, this describes people who make generous donations to help their community and good causes. I always think of this as the "game changer" of fundraising because a large donation can help so many patients and their families.
Receiving a donation is usually the result of many months or years of getting to know people.
I research and write Cases for Support, which give an in-depth look at specific areas highlighting the need for funding - eg for a nurse or child bereavement counselling.
You may also want to watch:
These reports show the positive impact of a donation and how they could directly help patients. Philanthropy is all about the long game but can have wonderful outcomes for the hospice.
With this in mind, I created the Patrons Circle.
Most Read
- 1 Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
- 2 Case for release of Gallows Corner upgrade funds is in pipeline, TfL says
- 3 Free swimming for schoolchildren in Havering launched ahead of Olympics
- 4 Havering residents warned of weed which can cause ‘severe blistering’
- 5 'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford
- 6 Four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower reignites calls for 20mph speed limit
- 7 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
- 8 120-home development on Harold Hill college site approved
- 9 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
- 10 Six activities near Havering to avoid the crowds this summer
This is a philanthropic group in which members make an annual donation and are invited to exclusive lunches and other events hosted by our hospice patrons such as Richard Madeley.
Now in our third year, this small but mighty group has raised over £200,000. Each person is different - so everything I do is bespoke and tailored to suit them.
During the pandemic, I’ve had to be creative in thinking of different ways of staying in touch and encouraging support.
I also organise the annual Ladies Lunches at Hylands House, which offer great fundraising and networking opportunities. With so many restrictions over the last few months, many ladies who normally attend our lunches have hosted their own afternoon cream teas for the hospice.
These have been lovely social occasions to meet up with friends and fundraise.
If you would like to find out more about supporting Saint Francis Hospice through philanthropy, please do contact me via email at laurenjosman@sfh.org.uk or call 01708 01708 753319 ext. 2376.
It would be lovely to hear from you.
As restrictions lift and we move into the new normal, I look forward to seeing our donors to thank them for their amazing ongoing support.