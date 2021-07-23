How Saint Francis Hospice works for 'game-changing' philanthropic donations

Opinion

Published: 11:45 AM July 23, 2021

Lauren Josman, major partnership manager at Saint Francis Hospice, on how she has worked to secure "game-changing" philanthropic donations for the charity.

I really enjoy working in the major gifts team. My role is about building relationships with donors, finding out what they are interested in and encouraging them to support the hospice.

The particular area of fundraising I work across is called philanthropy. In a nutshell, this describes people who make generous donations to help their community and good causes. I always think of this as the "game changer" of fundraising because a large donation can help so many patients and their families.

Receiving a donation is usually the result of many months or years of getting to know people.

I research and write Cases for Support, which give an in-depth look at specific areas highlighting the need for funding - eg for a nurse or child bereavement counselling.

You may also want to watch:

These reports show the positive impact of a donation and how they could directly help patients. Philanthropy is all about the long game but can have wonderful outcomes for the hospice.

Lauren Josman works with people who make generous donations to the hospice - Credit: St Francis Hospice

With this in mind, I created the Patrons Circle.

This is a philanthropic group in which members make an annual donation and are invited to exclusive lunches and other events hosted by our hospice patrons such as Richard Madeley.

Now in our third year, this small but mighty group has raised over £200,000. Each person is different - so everything I do is bespoke and tailored to suit them.

During the pandemic, I’ve had to be creative in thinking of different ways of staying in touch and encouraging support.

I also organise the annual Ladies Lunches at Hylands House, which offer great fundraising and networking opportunities. With so many restrictions over the last few months, many ladies who normally attend our lunches have hosted their own afternoon cream teas for the hospice.

These have been lovely social occasions to meet up with friends and fundraise.

If you would like to find out more about supporting Saint Francis Hospice through philanthropy, please do contact me via email at laurenjosman@sfh.org.uk or call 01708 01708 753319 ext. 2376.

It would be lovely to hear from you.

As restrictions lift and we move into the new normal, I look forward to seeing our donors to thank them for their amazing ongoing support.