Hornchurch woman with debilitating pain condition completes London Marathon

Published: 5:52 PM October 5, 2021

Laura (far left) managed to complete the marathon in just over five hours fifty minutes. - Credit: Marathon Foto

A woman from Hornchurch who struggled to walk due to a debilitating pain condition has completed the London Marathon.

On October 3, Laura Uglow, who suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), finished the 26.2 mile race in just under six hours.

The 24-year-old, who had been preparing since February, did an average of six hours training each week to achieve her goal of crossing the finish line.

Laura completed the route by walking for 30 seconds and then running for the same time in order to maintain her pace.

A spinal cord stimulator which helps to control Laura's pain is usually on 60 per cent, but by the end of the marathon, Laura had it up to 80 per cent.

She said: “At about mile 21 I text my mum to ask her when she next sees me to turn my device up. If I hadn’t done that, my story might have been different.”

Laura says she is proud to have completed a challenge which, without her spinal cord stimulator, “wouldn’t be possible”. - Credit: Marathon Foto

She said without the device, she would “never have imagined doing the marathon”, which she hopes to do again next year.

Laura has raised £1,269 for CRPS UK so far. Donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LauraUCRPSUK