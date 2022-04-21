Rainham landfill blaze: Launders Lane hit by three fires in five days
- Credit: Google
Dozens of firefighters were drafted in to tackle the third fire to break out on a Rainham road in just five days.
The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers took 12 calls to the blaze, which was spotted at a landfill site in Launders Lane just before 4pm yesterday (April 20).
There were multiple seats of fire in an area of fly-tipped waste, and at the height of the incident about 60 firefighters using eight fire engines were working to put out the fire.
It took them 11 hours - until 2.45am this morning - to bring the blaze under control.
This latest fire follows two others in the last week, on Sunday (April 17) and Friday (April 15) respectively.
A similar spate was seen in the area in the summer of 2020.
These multiple incidents have caused travel delays; New Road has been shut in both directions - between Upminster Road North and East Hall Lane - while Launders Lane has also been affected.
An LFB spokesperson said all the fires are still being investigated and their causes have not yet been confirmed.
On Sunday night, a grass fire on an area of wasteland in Launders Lane took 25 firefighters an hour-and-a-half to extinguish.
Friday's blaze - on multiple seats of shrubland and bush wasteland - was more serious.
Forty firefighters battled from 2am until 8.20pm to bring it under control.