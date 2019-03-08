Rainham grass fire update: More firefighters called in

Patch of grass alight in Rainham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Adriana Elgueta

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are now tackling a grass blaze iin Rainham.

About two hectares of grass and a pile of mixed waste is alight in Launders Lane.

The London Fire Brigade has received 15 calls about the fire which broke out just after 1.15pm today, Friday, July 4.

Clouds of smoke can be seen for several miles.

Initially six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene.

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations have now been fighting the blaze for about four hours.