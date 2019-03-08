Search

Rainham grass fire update: More firefighters called in

PUBLISHED: 16:56 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 05 July 2019

Patch of grass alight in Rainham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Adriana Elgueta

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are now tackling a grass blaze iin Rainham.

About two hectares of grass and a pile of mixed waste is alight in Launders Lane.

The London Fire Brigade has received 15 calls about the fire which broke out just after 1.15pm today, Friday, July 4.

Clouds of smoke can be seen for several miles.

Initially six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene.

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations have now been fighting the blaze for about four hours.

Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly, fun’ Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a “bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh”.

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle a grass fire in Rainham

The grass fire in Rainham as seen from Barking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

