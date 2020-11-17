Small rise in number of new Universal Credit claims made in Havering

There were 173 new claims for Universal Credit made in Havering between September and October. Picture: Chris Young PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Universal Credit claimants in Havering rose by 173 between September and October.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This jump — seen in the month leading up to the original end date of the furlough scheme — is just under half the increase recorded between August and September (362).

You may also want to watch:

These latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) brings the number of claimants in Havering up to 21,500 exactly.

The borough’s increase falls broadly in line with that seen across London during the same period, where 24,004 fresh claims were made in the capital.

It also contributes to the 2.76 million people that, as of October 2020, are claiming universal credit and job seekers allowance across the UK.

This is up four per cent on the last quarter, and 118 pc when compared to this time last year, with the latter a clear sign of how coronavirus has impacted employment in the UK.