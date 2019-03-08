Search

Holiday website transforms Hornchurch pupils' dream holiday designs with 3D visualisations

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 August 2019

Pupils at Ardleigh Green Junior School in Ardleigh Green Road designing their dream holiday. Picture: Georgina Holmes

Pupils at Ardleigh Green Junior School in Ardleigh Green Road designing their dream holiday. Picture: Georgina Holmes

Archant

From the sugar-laden lands of the seaside Donut Hotel to the overseas Pineapple Hotel, pupils at a Hornchurch junior school were encouraged to stretch their imagination when designing their dream holiday.

Lastminute.com transformed the Ardleigh Green Junior pupils' designs of their dream holidays using 3D visualisations. Picture: Georgina Holmes / Lastminute.comLastminute.com transformed the Ardleigh Green Junior pupils' designs of their dream holidays using 3D visualisations. Picture: Georgina Holmes / Lastminute.com

Lastminute.com worked with Year 5 pupils at Ardleigh Green Junior School in Ardleigh Green Road to bring their dream holidays to life using 3D visualisations.

Poppy J, 10, created a design with a message.

She said: "The thing that makes my holiday special is that it is giving an important message to dumping rubbish and plastic into the oceans as it is killing wildlife in there, and it needs to stop.

Pupils at Ardleigh Green Junior School in Ardleigh Green Road designing their dream holiday. Picture: Georgina HolmesPupils at Ardleigh Green Junior School in Ardleigh Green Road designing their dream holiday. Picture: Georgina Holmes

"So I created a holiday based on the situation, and hopefully one day all creatures in the sea won't be poisoned by plastic and rubbish."

Other holiday concepts designed by the children included an adrenaline-fuelled trip to a pirate island with a fire-breathing dragon, crashing asteroid and volcanoes.

You may also want to watch:

Another child designed a Mount Everest expedition holiday with a sea next to Everest and a flying pig to take visitors to a cloud restaurant.

Georgina Holmes, Year 5 teacher at the school, said: "When we told the kids that lastminute.com had approached us and we were going to be working together on a project, they were all so excited about coming up with their dream holiday ideas.

"Once pen was put to paper, they were left to their own devices and for their imaginations to run wild."

An Ardleigh Green Junior pupil's dream holiday design of a Donut Hotel. Picture: Georgina Holmes / Lastminute.comAn Ardleigh Green Junior pupil's dream holiday design of a Donut Hotel. Picture: Georgina Holmes / Lastminute.com

A spokeswoman from lastminute.com added: "When we're children, there's so much magic in the world, and a holiday can seem like an endless possibility of what you might see or do - from swimming at the bottom of the ocean to escaping volcanic flows to the safety of a giant doughnut.

"It was an absolute delight to see how the kids from Ardleigh Green Junior School took the idea of their ideal holiday and just ran with it.

"Adults might realise that riding dolphins and cloud restaurants might be a bit tricky, but holiday-goers can still capture that magic by going on new adventures all over the world."

Visit lastminute.com to see all of the designs.

