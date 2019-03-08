Search

Popular Langtons Summer Concert returns to Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 May 2019

Last year the Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch was filled to capacity for the Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra performance. Picture: Havering Council

Last year the Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch was filled to capacity for the Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra performance. Picture: Havering Council

Havering's popular Langtons Summer Concert returns on Sunday, June 2 for an afternoon of grand entertainment.

Last year, the concert in the grounds of Langtons Gardens, Billet Lane, was so popular that residents had to be turned away.

Due to decrease in Havering Council's budget, adults will be charged £4 a ticket or £3 for advanced tickets purchased online.

Admission is free for children under 10.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, lead member for culture, said: "The Summer Concert is the traditional curtain raiser to a summer of cultural events around the borough.

"Like every council, there has been a decrease in budget, so we've had to put in a small charge for adults in order to continue this much-loved event. "The small fee is lower than many comparable events and is the only fair way to keep the event going."

The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Jonathan Butcher, will perform a selection of light classics flavoured with themes from the cinema, West End musicals and popular television shows.

Visit bidevents.co.uk/havering for advance tickets.

