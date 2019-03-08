Search

Sikhs bring spirit of Langar Week to Romford town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 October 2019

The Langar Week stand was erected in Romford last Saturday. Picture: Soul Aid

The Langar Week stand was erected in Romford last Saturday. Picture: Soul Aid

Volunteers raised awareness of the Sikh practice of langar at a special stall in Romford last weekend.

Not for profit organisation Soul Aid, which supports homeless people in east London and Essex, went down to the town's High Street on Saturday (October 12) as part of Langar Week.

The practice of langar means a free communal kitchen for everyone, regardless of religion, race, gender or status.

The volunteers discussed the practice with residents, while samosas, chick peas and refreshments were handed out during the day.

Langar meals are served worldwide each year in gurdwara, the Sikh place of worship.

Around six miliion langar meals are served each day across the globe.

This year marks the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru and the founder of the religion, who is believed to have started the practice.

A Soul Aid spokesman said: "A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped out today in the rain and to the Sikh Press Association for arranging langar week. To get involved with Soul Aid outreach programs contact us on info@soulaid.co.uk."

