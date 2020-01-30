Land of the Fanns: Consultancy firm runs fundfraising training workshops for Havering charities and volunteers

Havering charities and volunteers are being encouraged to attend fundraising workshops in Romford for support in serving the community.

The Land of the Fanns partnership scheme - which aims to restore and celebrate the local landscape - is running a series of training days for ]heritage or environmental focused charities to learn more about various aspects of fundraising and working with different communities.

Epitome Consultancy and Training is running the day-long courses at the Havering Volunteer Centre in Romford High Street.

Benjamin Sanderson, of Land of the Fanns, said: "Through offering training for volunteers and community groups involved in local heritage we want to secure a great legacy for the Land of the Fanns scheme.

"This training has been specifically tailored to help with some of the trickier aspects of heritage projects from fundraising and governance to engaging volunteers.

"Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund this should be a great opportunity to get involved in some high quality training."

The courses will be a mix of presentations, practical tasks and discussion.

From the courses, the participants will gain a better understanding of the need for planning and budgeting when completing applications for grants, the policies and practices that are critical to effective volunteering engagement and how to evaluate the impact of volunteering.

Land of the Fanns has commissioned Epitome to provide the training as part of the Land of the Fanns Landscape Champions of Tomorrow project which aims to offer communities the skills to take ownership of their green spaces and local heritage.

The next training day is on Wednesday, February 5.

Contact landofthefanns@thameschase.org.uk.