'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford

Published: 9:30 AM August 20, 2021

Founder of Land of Munchies, Louis Norris, stands outside his newest Romford store. - Credit: Land of Munchies

A father who left banking to run his own sweets business has opened a shop in The Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford.

Louis Norris, founder of Land of Munchies, opened his second store on Friday, August 13, expanding his business from a store in Witham High Street and a click and collect option.

The 26-year-old now lives in Witham but moved from Romford in December 2020, while his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mylah, was also born in Queen’s Hospital.

Having worked in retail banking with Barclays for six years, a job which he said he “loved”, Louis began the creation of his confectionery shop in July 2019 on social media.

Due to demand online, Louis had to make the “hard decision” of leaving his banking job to work full-time running Land of Munchies, a name he owes to his partner Jemma Ali, who invented it.

He said his decision to leave banking was due to his "passion" for his business and the feeling he was able to give others when he delivered the products.

Starting from his 50 sq m conservatory, Louis would package the sweet orders received on social media by hand and deliver them daily after work.

He said: “I covered the whole of Essex and then was asked to expand to west and north London, it blew off scale and got to the point where I couldn’t drive that many hours after work.

“There were so many orders that I decided to launch the website and the response was amazing.

“Within a year we’d already delivered 5,000 parcels and my best friend would come to help me keep on top of orders after he finished work.”

The demand for Louis’ products led him to expand to a bigger 100 sq m warehouse in Witham, where he continued to deliver from throughout the pandemic.

Louis said his shop is centred on how it can be better for the customers.

He admits to having a bit of a sweet tooth himself, and is proud his latest store is located in Romford.

He said: “I remember taking my little girl to the Romford Market and Liberty shopping mall and she loves it.

“I grew up in Romford and remember my own mum taking me out on the weekend and every time I come back it feels like home.

“It’s nice to bring joy to somewhere I have lived. What we do is fun, people love candy and sweets and it's different, you wouldn’t have it every day but it’s a treat.”

Romford’s Land of Munchies shop, located in between Superdry and Holland and Barrett, is managed by Louis’ mum Sara Borges-Clark.

With more than 2,500 products from America, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Mexico, Louis says the products are constantly rotated and the shop offers “something for everyone”.

He said: “I have a bit of a sweet tooth and my little girl is a big advocate of chocolate. I love all of the snacks and flavours; people walk in and think ‘wow that’s different’ - there’s cakes, Pringles, sweets you wouldn’t usually see here.”

Snacks available from Louis’ shop include Pop-Tarts, Cheetos, classic Wonka bars and TV series Friends branded cookies.

Louis hopes to open a bigger store in Romford where he can stock more products and offer “fun” activities for kids.

His next plan is to open a third store in the north of England where he said he has a “massive” customer base.

Looking forward to welcoming his Romford customers, Louis said: “We’re more than happy to see everyone, even if it is just to say hello, we’d love to get to know our customers.

“If you like chocolate, cookies or are searching for a novelty gift, we’re the home for the best important snacks, drinks and candy.”