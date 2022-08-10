News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Firefighters rush to tackle Rainham grass fire

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:55 PM August 10, 2022
London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Lambs Lane today (August 10) where two large areas of grass are alight - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Rainham.  

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are currently dealing with the blaze on Lambs Lane, where two large areas of grass are alight.  

The brigade was called just after 1.40pm and crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking, East Ham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.  

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.  

This comes as the Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures expected to soar from tomorrow (August 11).

During the last heatwave, fires broke out across the UK and temperature records were broken. 


