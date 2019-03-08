Dozens of firefighters tackle early morning house fire in Rainham

Dozens of firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a fierce blaze at a Rainham house in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 25).

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Lakeside at 4.27am.

He added: "Most of the first floor, half of the loft area and part of the roof of the semi-detached house were damaged by the fire.

"There were no reports of any injuries."

The fire was under control by 6.45am.

Fire crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Dagenham and Barking fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

