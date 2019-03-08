Search

Advanced search

Dozens of firefighters tackle early morning house fire in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 08:49 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 25 September 2019

Picture: LFB

Picture: LFB

Archant

Dozens of firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a fierce blaze at a Rainham house in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 25).

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Lakeside at 4.27am.

He added: "Most of the first floor, half of the loft area and part of the roof of the semi-detached house were damaged by the fire.

You may also want to watch:

"There were no reports of any injuries."

The fire was under control by 6.45am.

Fire crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Dagenham and Barking fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have any photographs of the fire you are happy for the Recorder to use online with a credit to you please email them to matthew.clemenson@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dozens of firefighters tackle early morning house fire in Rainham

Picture: LFB

National League: Sutton United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham residents fear church and foodbank’s move to new premises could restart dangerous traffic issues

Micky Fury House in Rainham could become the new home of Rainham Foodbank. Picture: Google Maps

Cricket: Somerset tail frustrates Essex on another short day

Roelof van der Merwe of Somerset hits six runs during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists