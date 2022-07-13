News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clubs 'to be expected to bid' for fishing rights at Havering lakes

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:36 PM July 13, 2022
Trees surrounding the Raphael Park lake

Delaney's are currently receiving tenders for the fishing rights to Raphael Park lake - Credit: Peter Stremes

Angling clubs may soon have to bid for the right to fish in lakes around Havering. 

This is what the borough's local authority told this newspaper when asked about a sign near Raphael Park’s lake which reads: "On instructions from Havering Council, Delaney's are pleased to receive tenders for the fishing rights to this lake."

Delaney’s is an independent estate agent covering the whole of Havering. 

The sign asks bidders to get in touch by August 1 by emailing julianhall@delaneyproperties.co.uk.

A Havering spokesperson said: “The lake at Raphael Park isn’t being sold, but we’re putting in place a formal licence agreement, similar to that which currently exists in some other parks.  

“This approach will be adopted for other lakes within the borough. 

“We expect fishing clubs to bid for the tender and they will then be responsible for the upkeep of the lake, how people fish and any charges to anglers.” 

