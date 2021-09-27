Award-winning Kushi restaurant sets up initiative to help fundraisers

Published: 4:55 PM September 27, 2021

Kushi is offering a discounted three course dinner to organisers wanting to hold a charity dinner. - Credit: Avocado Media

An award-winning chain of Indian restaurants has announced its latest initiative aimed at benefitting Havering charities.

Kushi restaurant, which has a branch in Gidea Park, is inviting anyone looking to hold a charity dinner to dine with them.

The offer will see Kushi’s three-course menu offered at a subsided cost of £15 per person, which can be charged to each guest for the suggested price of £25.

This follows Kushi’s owner, Sharif Uddin, being recognised as a local community hero with an award from the Asian Catering Federation.

Sharif decided to launch this initiative to make up for the many charity events which were cancelled amid the pandemic.

He said: “Staff at Kushi branches are always on hand to help organise a successful event.

“All organisers have to do is invite the guests, arrange raffle prizes, write their speeches – and have a good time.”

Kushi restaurants will also feed homeless people at Christmas as part of the nationwide One Million Meals campaign.