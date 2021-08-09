Kushi restaurant chain shortlisted for national awards

Published: 10:50 AM August 9, 2021

Kushi restaurant chain has been nominated in the Asian Restaurant Awards. - Credit: Kushi

An Indian restaurant chain with branches in Gidea Park and Brentwood has been shortlisted for two national awards.

Family-owned Kushi restaurants has been nominated in the best restaurant group category in the Asian Restaurant Awards.

Owner Sharif Uddin is also up for the local community hero award.

Sharif said: “It’s a great honour to be considered for a local community hero award – I am greatly indebted to our loyal customers who voted for me in such numbers.”

The public voted for their favourite eateries to create the Asian Restaurant Awards shortlist, and winners will be determined by a visiting team of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) judges.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony at Mercure Piccadilly in Manchester on August 31.

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers.

“These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience, innovation and generosity in the face of such adversity.”

The ACF aims to unite Asian caterers in campaigning for greater recognition, achieve members’ common goals through partnerships with government and other organisations, and provide help with training.

In June, head chef of the Kushi Gidea Park branch, Kamrul Hoque, was named Best Indian Chef 2021 in the London Suburbs category of the Asian and Oriental Chef Awards.

The awards were also run by the ACF and sponsored by Just Eat.

A presentation hosted by Lord Sheikh at the House of Lords has been postponed from July 5 to September 7, due to lockdown restrictions.

Reflecting on his achievement, the 39-year-old said he was “very grateful” to be recognised and owes his success to his team at the restaurant.

During lockdown, Kushi restaurants gave away more than 15,000 free curries to NHS frontline workers, care workers, the elderly and vulnerable.