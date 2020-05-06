Search

Captain Tom Moore gets knitted out

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 May 2020

A Romford knitter has created an adorably detailed doll of Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Ella Rayment

A Romford knitter has created an adorably detailed doll of Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Ella Rayment

Ella Rayment

A Romford crochet queen has knitted a doll of Captain Tom Moore, complete with his walking stick, Zimmer frame and even his miniature medals on his jacket!

The busy team at Peabody’s King Edward Community Centre Knit and Natter group sent him a card, poppies and his pocket-sized self for his 100th birthday, on April 30. Picture: Ella RaymentThe busy team at Peabody’s King Edward Community Centre Knit and Natter group sent him a card, poppies and his pocket-sized self for his 100th birthday, on April 30. Picture: Ella Rayment

Paula, 57, like many across the UK, was captured by the incredible story of Captain Tom, walking laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS, having now raised an astonishing £32million.

She and her team of knitters from Peabody’s King Edward Community Centre Knit and Natter group paid homage to him for his 100th birthday, last Thursday, April 30, by sending him his toy-sized self along with knitted poppies and a card.

“I love making dolls and really felt motivated by such a wonderful man to want to make him. I saw other people’s attempts on Facebook and so I was quite enthusiastic to have a go,” said Paula.

“I had patterns to make the basic doll but I had to use my imagination and pictures for the extra bits and pieces like the walking frame medals and tie. It was a bit of a challenge but I enjoyed every minute of it!”

You may also want to watch:

Although the Knit and Natter group may have had to put the nattering on hold (at least, face-to-face nattering), they have not let lockdown get in the way of their production line.

The lockdown has not halted their production line - they've been knitting away doctors, rainbows and poppies. Picture: Ella RaymentThe lockdown has not halted their production line - they've been knitting away doctors, rainbows and poppies. Picture: Ella Rayment

They have been knitting rainbows, doctors (complete with their own miniature face masks) and face mask bands as well as still knitting away towards their ongoing poppy project.

The project aims to knit and crochet 888,236 poppies in remembrance of all of the fallen World War One soldiers.

Knitting, which was Paula’s “first love”, taught to her age eight by her grandma, has been a “god send” to her through lockdown, helping to her to find some much-needed peace of mind during the gloom of the crisis.

“It has helped me to focus on something else other than what’s going on at the moment. You could call it therapy, I have noticed that many others are doing the same - even learning a new hobby, it’s fantastic.

“Since the lockdown I have done so much knitting and crochet not just for myself but for all the different charities that the knitting group knit for.

“As I have quite a bit of wool stock myself have been doing as much as I can, so it’s been a god send,” said Paula.

