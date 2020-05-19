Knitted artwork thanking key workers appears on Cranham postbox
PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 19 May 2020
Bridie Cain
A special knitted thank you for key workers has popped up on a postbox in Cranham.
The creation adorns a mailbox in Lichfield Terrace and features the message “Thank You Everyone”, as well as knitted bears depicting frontline NHS staff.
Bridie Cain, who lives in nearby Avon Road, volunteers for the V and A Museum and was out looking for homemade signs relating to the coronavirus pandemic when she spotted the artwork.
She said: “I think it’s a very original and clever thing to make, and heart warming to see. I’ve not seen anything else like it.”
The knitwork has been on the postbox for around a fortnight and Bridie said she has submitted her photos of it to the museum.
Have you seen any creative street art thanking key workers in your area? If so, email michael.cox@archant.co.uk.
