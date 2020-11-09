Search

Adorable knitted bunnies raising money for Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 November 2020

Bunny footballers. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

Friends have been knitting adorable bunnies and raising money for Saint Francis Hospice.

Jan Smith, Hilary Salisbury and Lynda Smith have raised £2,014 for the Havering-atte-Bower hospice.

Jan, who lives in Gidea Park, said: “The hospice is such a special place and it relies so much on donations from the community.

“Fundraising really gives me a buzz and I couldn’t have done it without Lynda and Hilary — they were brilliant. We made a great team and the orders came flooding in.

“Thanks to Lynda, we were even able to raise a further £500 for the hospice through Gift Aid.”

Jan discovered her love for knitting when her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer and she needed to keep her mind and hands occupied while she was going through a difficult time.

With the festive season approaching the friends are back knitting again but this time they are working on some exciting new designs that will make perfect gifts for friends and family.

“We’ve started knitting again on new designs and Christmas chocolate orange covers and we are ready to take orders so we can raise even more funds for the hospice,” said Jan.

“I’ve met some wonderful people with some lovely stories. I cannot thank them enough for their support and generosity.”

The knitted animals (includes a hand gel or toiletry) cost £5. The chocolate orange covers cost £2 or £3 with a chocolate orange. If you would like to place an order, please email Jan at jan.col.smith@gmail.com

Hilary Salisbury, Jan Smith, Lynda Smith and Sean Erwood from the fundraising team. Picture: Saint Francis HospiceHilary Salisbury, Jan Smith, Lynda Smith and Sean Erwood from the fundraising team. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Most Read

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Number of Havering residents on unemployment benefit almost triples in a year

MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas said the number of unemployed claimants in Dagenham in his constituency was 6,580. This represents a rate of 9.4pc, the national average is 6.5pc. Picture: Pawel Szewczyk

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Heritage: Havering’s old churches aren’t as everlasting as they appear

St Laurence Church in Upminster

Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths higher before new lockdown than they were last time

In the seven days up to October 27, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust recorded 20 Covid-19 deaths, according to NHS data. Picture: Ken Mears

