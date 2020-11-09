Adorable knitted bunnies raising money for Saint Francis Hospice
PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 November 2020
Saint Francis Hospice
Friends have been knitting adorable bunnies and raising money for Saint Francis Hospice.
Jan Smith, Hilary Salisbury and Lynda Smith have raised £2,014 for the Havering-atte-Bower hospice.
Jan, who lives in Gidea Park, said: “The hospice is such a special place and it relies so much on donations from the community.
“Fundraising really gives me a buzz and I couldn’t have done it without Lynda and Hilary — they were brilliant. We made a great team and the orders came flooding in.
“Thanks to Lynda, we were even able to raise a further £500 for the hospice through Gift Aid.”
Jan discovered her love for knitting when her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer and she needed to keep her mind and hands occupied while she was going through a difficult time.
With the festive season approaching the friends are back knitting again but this time they are working on some exciting new designs that will make perfect gifts for friends and family.
“We’ve started knitting again on new designs and Christmas chocolate orange covers and we are ready to take orders so we can raise even more funds for the hospice,” said Jan.
“I’ve met some wonderful people with some lovely stories. I cannot thank them enough for their support and generosity.”
The knitted animals (includes a hand gel or toiletry) cost £5. The chocolate orange covers cost £2 or £3 with a chocolate orange. If you would like to place an order, please email Jan at jan.col.smith@gmail.com
