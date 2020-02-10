Knife recovered in Elm Park weapon sweep
PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 February 2020
Stephanie Nunn
Councillors, police officers and volunteers came together to help rid Elm Park streets of potential weapons.
Organised by police community support officer (PCSO), Jackie Whitelock, the initiative has recovered four knives in Havering in the last year, with the most recent one being recovered at the back of the shops in Diban Avenue.
You may also want to watch:
Running fortnightly, the project goes to town centres in Havering and places where youth socialise, such as parks and shops.
The team, this week of Jackie, PSCO Peter Bullen, and councillors Stephanie Nunn, Paul Middleton, Gerry O'Sullivan and volunteers went around the back of Station Parade, Tadworth Parade, Diban Avenue and in the car park next to Elm Park Library.
According to Jackie, the knives are most often not discarded weapons but just knives that have been thrown away, and the aim is to keep them from being picked up by youths.
Jackie is part of the Havering Safer transport Team that also patrols buses and goes into schools.