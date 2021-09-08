News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Broken Harold Wood fountain fixed thanks to 'people power'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:43 PM September 8, 2021   
working fountain

The fountain - adjacent to the broken one - is working. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A broken fountain labelled "disgusting" by neighbours in Harold Wood has been fixed.

Following an article in the Recorder, the Kings Park estate fountain - which neighbours claimed had been left "neglected" for more than a month - has now been restored to its former working order.  

Alan Dawson, of Gubbins Lane in Harold Wood, reported the broken fountain to the Recorder newspaper in August.  

Thanking the Recorder for the report published, Alan said it is “great to see it working and looking as it should be”.  

Emphasising the “power of people” he offered advice to others wishing to get issues solved: “I would say that you have to pursue all of the companies concerned and involved and not be fobbed off with the standard automated message they reply with and try and get to someone further up the chain of command. 

“Don't give up and get your local residents involved in whatever capacity they can.” 

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the property management company told the Recorder at the time that it was working with the developer to "find a swift resolution for the residents”. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking
  2. 2 Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure
  3. 3 Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future
  1. 4 Crash between motorcyclist and van closes Hornchurch road
  2. 5 Ghost sightings: 'Most haunted' Havering places
  3. 6 Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub
  4. 7 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
  5. 8 'Absolutely disgusted’: Litter strewn across Rainham street over weekend
  6. 9 'A crackin' fella': Love Island Millie's father welcomes Liam into family with party
  7. 10 New e-bike store set to open this month
Environment
Harold Wood News
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rising Sun pub Hornchurch

Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Romford restaurants awarded best group and best restaurant titles

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch Rising Sun pub applies to amend licence for new function lounge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon