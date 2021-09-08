Broken Harold Wood fountain fixed thanks to 'people power'

Published: 10:43 PM September 8, 2021

The fountain - adjacent to the broken one - is working. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A broken fountain labelled "disgusting" by neighbours in Harold Wood has been fixed.

Following an article in the Recorder, the Kings Park estate fountain - which neighbours claimed had been left "neglected" for more than a month - has now been restored to its former working order.

Alan Dawson, of Gubbins Lane in Harold Wood, reported the broken fountain to the Recorder newspaper in August.

Thanking the Recorder for the report published, Alan said it is “great to see it working and looking as it should be”.

Emphasising the “power of people” he offered advice to others wishing to get issues solved: “I would say that you have to pursue all of the companies concerned and involved and not be fobbed off with the standard automated message they reply with and try and get to someone further up the chain of command.

“Don't give up and get your local residents involved in whatever capacity they can.”

A spokesperson for the property management company told the Recorder at the time that it was working with the developer to "find a swift resolution for the residents”.



