King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes
- Credit: Andrew Brookes
Romford's King Harold Pub has been boarded up.
The pub in Station Road in Harold Wood has received considerable media attention since schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell died after visiting the premises in 2018.
A former employee, who did not want to be named, alleged the pub closed its doors last Wednesday (June 30), following fights during the England v Germany Euros match the previous evening.
It is unclear how long this closure will last.
This newspaper was unable to contact the pub - the Recorder attempted to call the business via its listed number but could not get through. There was no reply to messages on its Facebook page or from email forms on its website, and when a reporter visited the site, the building was boarded up.
A business owner, who also did not want to be named, also alleged there had been a fight after the match last week.
They said: “The next day, they put a notice on the door that said 'closed until further notice’, then on Saturday, they boarded it up."
The pub was shut "for a long time" after the Harvey Tyrrell tragedy, they said, before it reopened, shut, and then reopened again.
In April, landlord David Bearman and electrician Colin Naylor were jailed following seven-year-old Harvey's death.
The schoolboy was electrocuted and killed after grasping a metal railing while sitting on a defective garden light at the pub in Station Road on September 11, 2018.
On May 7, Harvey's mum Danielle Jones launched a petition to demand stricter pub safety laws.
On the petition page, she writes: "We want to campaign that every public house should have to provide yearly certification that the electrical works have been tested and inspected.
"The fee for the inspection should be added onto the licence fee. Failure to comply with this and the landlord's insurance and licence should be made void and a fine should be issued."
In just one day, it had already reached 2,000-plus signatures; it now has over 50,000.