Hundreds flock to hospitals' charity's second event since Covid
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Hundreds of quiz lovers came to Dagenham to test their general knowledge and raise nearly £4,000 for charity.
On September 23, 200 people went to Boothroyd Hall to join in with King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity's second event since Covid - The Big Charity Quiz.
Winners of the evening, which raised £3,810, were a team led by charity supporter Maureen Peachey.
Barry Simmons, of BBC Two's Eggheads, was advertised as attending but could not in the end due to family commitments.
Quiz attendee Joan Linton said: “We had a great night and will definitely be there next year."
The charity raises funds to support the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).
Lynda Head, head of fundraising at the charity, said: "The last few years have been tough for our hospital charity as we recover from Covid only to now face a winter of skyrocketing inflation and crisis both at home and abroad.
"Competing with so many other good causes make it even harder for us to find much-needed funding to support our local hospitals."
She was "overwhelmed" by the "generosity shown" during the evening.
She invited everyone to the charity's next event on November 18, the Marvel-lous Superhero Charity Ball at Orsett Hall.