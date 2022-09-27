News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

Hundreds flock to hospitals' charity's second event since Covid

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 10:55 AM September 27, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM September 27, 2022
King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The quizzers at their tables - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hundreds of quiz lovers came to Dagenham to test their general knowledge and raise nearly £4,000 for charity. 

On September 23, 200 people went to Boothroyd Hall to join in with King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity's second event since Covid - The Big Charity Quiz. 

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Quiz master Pam Levine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Winners of the evening, which raised £3,810, were a team led by charity supporter Maureen Peachey.

Barry Simmons, of BBC Two's Eggheads, was advertised as attending but could not in the end due to family commitments. 

Quiz attendee Joan Linton said: “We had a great night and will definitely be there next year."

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The Hornchurch Harmonies WI team - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The charity raises funds to support the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT). 

Lynda Head, head of fundraising at the charity, said: "The last few years have been tough for our hospital charity as we recover from Covid only to now face a winter of skyrocketing inflation and crisis both at home and abroad.

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The Rent A Crowd team - Credit: Sandra Rowse

"Competing with so many other good causes make it even harder for us to find much-needed funding to support our local hospitals."

She was "overwhelmed" by the "generosity shown" during the evening. 

She invited everyone to the charity's next event on November 18, the Marvel-lous Superhero Charity Ball at Orsett Hall.

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Enhance Support Care team - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The Kings And Queens team - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The Neil Or No Neil team - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The Right Stuff team - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Steve Taffs, Kyra Swaby and Andrea McCarthy with the raffle prizes - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Andrea Mccarthy and Steve Taffs from Halifax, which matched the amount raised in the raffle - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

All the prize winners of the night - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Fundraising team (l-r): Marina Christopher, Danielle Dias, Lynda Herd, Simon Levy, Kyra Swaby and Michelle Fox - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Charity ambassadors Pam Lavine and Brian Allsuch - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

Charity ambassadors Pam Lavine and Brian Allsuch - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The evening raised nearly £4,000 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

200 people came the charity event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

East Ham team at King George and Queen's Hospital Charity's The Big Charity Quiz 2022

The East Ham team. - Credit: Sandra Rowse


Dagenham News

