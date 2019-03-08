Search

Dementia Action Week: King George and Queen's Hospital's trust on the look-out for Dementia Friends volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 May 2019

Alina Stevens from Upminster works as a nursing associate at BHRUT and is encouraging residents to join its Dementia Friends programme this Dementia Action Week. Picture: BHRUT

Alina Stevens from Upminster works as a nursing associate at BHRUT and is encouraging residents to join its Dementia Friends programme this Dementia Action Week. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

King George and Queen's Hospital NHS trust is encouraging residents to become a Dementia Friend at the hospital's trust.

To mark the national Dementia Action Week from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, May 26, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust is encouraging people to follow in the footsteps of its staff and become Dementia Friends.

The Dementia Friends programme, run by the Alzheimer's Society, aims to change people's perceptions of dementia and help them learn more about the small ways to can help someone living with it.

Alina Stevens, a nursing associate from the team, is passionate about helping people living with dementia, and has been ever since she was 11 and was taken to a care home by her stepmother when she was naughty.

"She took me to work with her as punishment and expected me to hate it - but I loved it! I never let on though so I got to go whenever I misbehaved," said Alina, from Berkeley Drive in Upminster.

"I think it's really important that our dementia patients are stimulated, so we'll also have a programme of activities going on throughout the week including afternoon tea, pampering sessions for the ladies, grooming time for the men, and armchair exercises to keep them active."

The 36-year-old will also be baking two teddy bear shaped cakes as raffle prizes to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals charity and specifically for its dementia team.

Residents can visit stalls with more information about the team at Queen's Hospital's atrium in Rom Valley Way from Monday, May 20 and Friday, May 24 from 9.30am to 4pm.

There will also be a stall at King George Hospital's atrium in Goodmayes from Wednesday, May 22 to Thursday, May 23 from 9.30am to 4pm.

