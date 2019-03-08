Death Cafes in Havering and Redbridge aim to get people to feel comfortable talking about dying

Residents are invited to attend a death cafe where they can talk about dying at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16. Picture: Ken Mears

To mark Dying Matters Week King George and Queen's Hospital's NHS Trust is holding Death Cafes to get people to be more comfortable talking about dying.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust is encouraging people to talk about death in an open forum while enjoying a cup of tea and slice of cake.

You may also want to watch:

The Death Cafes will be run by Gemma Norburn, from the Trust's Mortuary team, who has been running them for over a year and is keen to point out that they are not sad and depressing.

She said: "I'm really pleased to be involved in hosting a Death Café where I work and excited to see what Dying Matters Week [May 13 to May 19] will bring and what people will discuss at the events."

The first one will be held in the Cedar Centre at King George Hospital on Tuesday, May 14 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and a second cafe at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16, at the same time.