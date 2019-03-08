Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Death Cafes in Havering and Redbridge aim to get people to feel comfortable talking about dying

PUBLISHED: 10:05 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 09 May 2019

Residents are invited to attend a death cafe where they can talk about dying at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16. Picture: Ken Mears

Residents are invited to attend a death cafe where they can talk about dying at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16. Picture: Ken Mears

To mark Dying Matters Week King George and Queen's Hospital's NHS Trust is holding Death Cafes to get people to be more comfortable talking about dying.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust is encouraging people to talk about death in an open forum while enjoying a cup of tea and slice of cake.

You may also want to watch:

The Death Cafes will be run by Gemma Norburn, from the Trust's Mortuary team, who has been running them for over a year and is keen to point out that they are not sad and depressing.

She said: "I'm really pleased to be involved in hosting a Death Café where I work and excited to see what Dying Matters Week [May 13 to May 19] will bring and what people will discuss at the events."

The first one will be held in the Cedar Centre at King George Hospital on Tuesday, May 14 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and a second cafe at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16, at the same time.

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Taylor believes Balanta and Wilkinson turned Daggers’ season around

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

School Sport: Bower Park girls bag 7-a-side prize

Bower Park's year 7 girls celebrate winning the Havering 7-a-side title

Death Cafes in Havering and Redbridge aim to get people to feel comfortable talking about dying

Residents are invited to attend a death cafe where they can talk about dying at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16. Picture: Ken Mears

Lorry crash causes 45-minute traffic delays on M25 junction for Romford

A lorry crash in Brook Street roundabout is causing long traffic delays on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham by-election: Residents invited to vote for their next Cranham councillor

The candidates running in the Cranham by-election.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists