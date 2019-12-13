King George and Queen's Hospital NHS trust appoints interim chief executive

A "highly experienced leader" with a track record of managing large scale hospitals has been announced as the new interim chief executive of King George and Queen's Hospital's NHS trust.

Joe Fielder, the chairman of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) announced the appointment of Tony Chambers as the trust's new interim chief executive today (Friday, December 13).

Tony said: "I am really looking forward to joining the trust and working with all our staff and volunteers at this important and exciting time.

"BHRUT has some difficult challenges to overcome and I have been extremely impressed with the progress that has been made in the past eighteen months in the face of significant pressures.

"I am very excited by the opportunity I have now been given to lead this on-going transformational work and by the prospect of working with our health partners in our boroughs as we deliver our bold ambitions for integrated care for those we serve."

Tony Chambers joined the NHS as a nurse in Bolton before moving into health management.

He has held senior roles in hospitals in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire and in a large integrated health board in South Wales. For six years he was chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Most recently, Tony has been working at the Northern Care Alliance in Salford.

Joe said: "I am delighted that Tony is joining us at an exciting time in the development of our trust as we strive to improve the care we offer our patients by working even more closely with NELFT NHS Foundation Trust and forming what is known as a Group Model.

"Tony is a highly experienced leader with a strong track record of managing large scale acute hospital services.

"During the rigorous selection process, which saw senior representatives from across the NHS on the interview panel, I was struck by Tony's energy, compassion and appetite to take on this role.

"I would like to pay tribute to our outgoing interim CEO, Chris Bown for all he has done for us and I have no doubt Tony will build on the progress we have made."