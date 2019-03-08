Search

King George and Queen's Hospital NHS Trust midwife completes Paris marathon for stillbirth charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2019

Georgina Lennon, a midwife at Barking, Havering, Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, ran the Paris marathon to raise funds for the MAMA Academy. Picture: BHRUT

Georgina Lennon, a midwife at Barking, Havering, Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, ran the Paris marathon to raise funds for the MAMA Academy. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

A midwife at King George and Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust raised more than £600 for a stillbirth charity when she completed the Paris marathon.

It took Georgina Lennon, a midwife at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, five and a half hours to run 26.2miles in Paris on Sunday, April 14.

The midwife from Laindon raised funds for the MAMA Academy, a stillbirth prevention charity which is close to her heart.

She said: “I have one of the most rewarding yet challenging jobs and alongside many happy times, we also experience sad times.

“The MAMA Academy is a fantastic charity which works alongside the Royal College of Midwives and NHS England to help babies arrive safely.

“I'm chuffed to have raised so much money for them taking part in this marathon in the beautiful city of Paris.”

The 25-year-old previously ran the London Marathon for the charity Phab Kids in 2012 and the Brighton Marathon for Little Buds in 2017.

