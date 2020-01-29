East End gangland writer Kimberley Chambers returns to meet fans in Romford

Best-selling novelist Kimberley Chambers, known for her books about East End gangs, returned to meet her fans at the Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford at the weekend.

Fans of the Sunday Times number one best-selling author had the chance to meet her at the Waterstones shop on January 25, following the release of her new book, Queenie.

It is the most recent addition to her crime collection and she has been signing copies across the UK.

Boasting an impressive 14 books to her name, Chambers writes gritty, crime family sagas, often from the perspective of the villain all based in Essex and east London.

The latest release, Queenie is an exciting prequel to her most popular collection, the Butler Series. The book traces the origins of the Butler family to Queenie, a determined woman set on controlling the criminal underworld in 1930s Whitechapel.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at The Liberty Shopping Centre, said: "We were so pleased to welcome Kimberley Chambers back to The Liberty. The turnout for her book signing was fantastic!"