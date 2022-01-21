A mother-of-one died as a result of complications from gastric bypass surgery, a coroner has ruled.

Romford IT professional Khelisyah Ashamu, 26, died in the Turkish city Izmir on February 9 2019.

She had travelled to Turkey for the procedure where it costs less than half the price than in the UK, East London Coroner’s court heard.

Her son Cairo was just 11-months-old at the time of her death.

Ms Ashamu travelled to Ekol Hospital to have the weight loss operation after booking it through Get Slim, a Turkish-based company owned by two British nationals.

In a statement, Ms Ashamu's father, Oyebanji Ashamu, said he warned her against having the procedure so soon after giving birth.

However, she told him that the surgery was cheap and lots of people were going.

He said: “All of her friends came back, she was the only one who did not come back.”

Tracey Ozdemir, one of the owners of Get Slim, spoke at the inquest about how she had set up the company after having gastric surgery herself.

She said that patients use her firm because of the long waits on the NHS and the high cost of going private in the UK.

Apparently patients can end up waiting for seven years on the NHS, or paying £12,000 if they go private - but in Turkey the operation costs £3,000.

She explained that Get Slim operates as a booking service, and connects British and Irish travellers with surgeons willing to perform weight loss operations in Turkey.

While 98 per cent of her customers opt to have gastric sleeves, Ms Ashamu opted to have a gastric bypass operation instead.

Ms Ozdemir said the problem with a gastric bypass is not that it is more complicated, but that it has a life-changing impact on the patient.

“It’s not about the surgeon being unable to do it, it’s about the life changes that need to be made," she said.

The inquest heard that Get Slim does not require patients to share their medical records from their GPs, but they are required to have full medical consultations with doctors in Turkey.

“The surgeon goes through the full medical history with them but it relies on them telling the truth," added Ms Ozdemir.

Ms Ashamu’s surgery was performed by Dr Ismail Aman, who spoke via video link from Turkey.

He told the inquest he had performed 4,000 bariatric surgeries in the past five years, but only one pc of them were gastric bypasses.

He said he advised Ms Ashamu to have a gastric sleeve operation as the surgery was quicker and safer, however, she refused – instead asking for a Roux-en-Y gastric bypass.

He was asked what reason she gave for wanting to have the gastric bypass.

“She told us that she had done the research and with a bypass she will not gain weight," he said.

The court heard that the gastric bypass works by separating the upper part of the stomach from the lower part, with the former then attached to the small intestine to bypass the lower stomach.

This decreases the patient's appetite, and can lead to long-term side effects such as B12 and iron deficiencies.

Dr Aman said he told Ms Ashamu that the mortality risk was between one to two-and-a-half in a thousand.

“The usual complications are bleeding, pulmonary embolism, and anaesthetic complications," he said.

Ms Ashamu had two operations - the first for the gastric bypass on February 2 and a second the next day to make some adjustments to the bypass following a routine scan of her abdomen.

The court heard that 30 minutes after the second operation Ms Ashamu suffered a cardiac arrest.

She was placed into a medically induced coma, and was declared brain dead three days later on February 6.

She was taken off life support and pronounced dead on February 9.

In her conclusion, coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said the cause of the cardiac arrest suffered by Ms Ashamu remained unclear.

However, she concluded that she died as a result of complications arising from a surgical procedure.