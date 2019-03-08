Search

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 September 2019

A KFC will be opening a new branch at a former bank and it will be welcoming customers sooner than you think.

KFC will be opening in the former Natwest bank in Collier Row Road. Picture: Google MapsKFC will be opening in the former Natwest bank in Collier Row Road. Picture: Google Maps

The famous fried chicken restaurant is going to be making itself at home in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, at the former Natwest bank which closed its doors for good in 2017.

There are plans for the branch to open by the end of the year, making Collier Row the fifth place in Havering to get a KFC, along with Romford, Harold Hill, Gallows Corner and Hornchurch.

A KFC spokeswoman said: "We're always on the lookout for new locations for our restaurants and are planning to open one in Collier Row before the end of this year, so watch this space!

"In the meantime, local fans can check here to find their nearest KFC."

